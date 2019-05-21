Hall designated acting CEO of Farm Credit Administration

Hall



Jeffery Hall, a member of the Farm Credit Administration board, has been designated the FCA acting chief executive officer due to the illness of FCA Chairman Dallas Tonsager.

“Under normal circumstances, FCA’s board chairman serves as the CEO. However, under the delegation of authority, if the chairman is incapacitated either temporarily or permanently, the duties of the CEO fall to the longer-serving member of the board,” FCA said in a news release.

Tonsager was recently diagnosed with lymphoma and is now in hospice care, the news released noted.

“It is with sadness that I assume these responsibilities,” said Hall. “Dallas is a good friend and colleague. He has done so much for the agency and the Farm Credit System. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this difficult time.”

Tonsager is a Democrat who was appointed by President Barack Obama and designated by Obama as chairman on November 22, 2016. His term expires on May 21, 2020. Under FCA rules the chairmanship does not shift with a change of presidents.

Hall and Glenn Smith, the other member of the three-person board, are Republicans. Hall was also appointed by Obama, on March 17, 2015. Hall’s term expired on October 13, 2018 but he is continuing to serve until a successor is named.

Smith was appointed to the FCA board by President Donald Trump on Dec. 8, 2017. His term expires on May 21, 2022.

FCA board members are allowed to serve only one six-year term and cannot succeed themselves. Tonsager did serve an earlier term before Obama named him Agriculture undersecretary for rural development. After Tonsager left USDA, Obama named him to a different term on the FCA.

Members of the FCA board are confirmed by the Senate.