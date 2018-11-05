Halloween was a rousing success

My Halloween decorations worked and attracted about 25 trick or treaters, just enough to rid my house of almost any leftover candy.

I just love Halloween but this year I didn't dress up as in other years.

I didn't even don my witch hat to hand out candy. I guess I must be getting too old and lazy.

I remember when I was a kid my mom would buy me a mask to wear on Halloween. We didn't wear costumes because it was usually too cold and snowy in North Dakota and we just wore our snowsuits.

Because we lived in the country we didn't have any trick or treaters so we didn't have to buy candy, which was good because my mother was very thrifty.

Our parents would just take us to friends and families' houses. We didn't go into town to trick or treat until we were in middle school. OK, we didn't trick or treat in middle school, we soaped windows and toilet papered trees at our teachers' houses.

Although we were naughty, we weren't as bad as some other kids. The older kids would block roads, smash pumpkins and drag outhouses on to the town streets. Yes, we did still have outhouses when I was young but they generally weren't being used.

Unfortunately for all of us mischief-makers, our town was very small and everybody knew what everybody was up to all the time. And our parents would soon hear about it and we would be punished. That meant cleaning up the soap and toilet paper messes we had made.

I didn't see any soaped windows or road blocks in Greeley after Halloween. Maybe it's more of a small town thing.

Anywhooo, it's time now to take down the Halloween decorations and put up the fall and Thanksgiving stuff. My husband won't let me decorate for Christmas until after Thanksgiving.