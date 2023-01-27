Halls invited to deliver the NWSS champion slap

Stierwalt, Frank, Halls and Meier during the Junior Market Steer Show at the NWSS. Photo courtesy NWSS

Some children in the Make-a-Wish program wish for a trip to a Disney Resort or a Hawaii vacation. That was not the case for 12-year-old Kayden Halls. Her wish was simple, a blocking chute and a double blower for her to use in her market beef project. Weaver Livestock Supply was happy to accommodate, but Halls got an extra wish on the side.

Halls was invited to join cattle judges Shane Meier, Kirk Stierwalt, and Dustin Frank to judge the Grand Drive of the Junior Market Steer Show at the National Western Stock Show in Denver on January 19. She also had the opportunity to deliver the Grand Champion Slap, a time honored tradition in the show stock industry. Being her first time at the National Western Steer Show, she said it was truly an experience to remember.



MAKE-A-WISH COLORADO HISTORY

This was the first wish that the National Western Stock Show was able to grant in the 40 years of Make-A-Wish Colorado history. Make-A-Wish Colorado began in 1983 in memory of Jennifer Mazak, 7. Make-A-Wish had not been founded yet, however she wanted to meet the KIMN Chicken, the mascot of a local radio station. The KIMN Chicken heard of her request and was happy to visit her at her home. Shortly after, with the help of her friends, family, and community, Make-A-Wish Colorado was founded, becoming one of the first chapters for the organization. Since then, MAWC has granted more than 5,500 wishes. Their website says that their mission “is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.”

Coming from Bayfield, Halls is a well decorated showman in LaPlata County. Starting 4-H a mere four years ago, she has already earned seven buckles throughout her career. Starting with market wethers, she slowly worked into exhibiting breeding goats last year and dove headfirst into market steers this year. Her growing interest in livestock shows is what led her to pick something that she describes as “practical and that I could use a lot, and that would help me in my day-to-day life.” So, watch out Colorado 4-H, Kayden Halls is coming to win more buckles this August.

Halls delivers the coveted grand champion slap to Justin Pfannebecker’s 1,333-pound steer. Photo courtesy NWSS

To learn more about Make-A-Wish Colorado or donate visit https://wish.org/colorado .