Ham & Cheese Potato Casserole

2 cans (10-3/4 ounces each) condensed cream of celery soup, undiluted

2 cups sour cream

1/2 cup water

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 packages (28 ounces each) frozen O’Brien potatoes

1 package (16 ounces) process cheese (Velveeta), cubed

2-1/2 cups cubed fully cooked ham

Preheat oven to 375°.

In a large bowl, mix soup, sour cream, water and pepper until blended.

Stir in potatoes, cheese and ham.

Transfer to 2 greased 2-qt. baking dishes.

Bake, covered, 40 minutes.

Uncover; bake 10-15 minutes longer or until bubbly.

Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Freeze option: Cover and freeze unbaked casseroles.

To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight.

Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking.

Preheat oven to 375°.

Bake casseroles as directed, increasing time as necessary to heat through and for a thermometer inserted in center to read 165°.