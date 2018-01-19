Hanchey ties arena record at National Western Stock Show Rodeo

DENVER — Shane Hanchey was pretty happy after he saw the time flash on the scoreboard at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo on Thursday night.

The Sulphur, La., tie-down roper made the trip to Denver after competing in the first round at the Fort Worth Stock Show yesterday where he is leading the first round with a 7.9-second run. The momentum carried over to the Denver Coliseum where he stopped the clock in a blazing-fast time of 6.9 seconds. That ties the arena record set here two years ago by Riley Pruitt from Gering, Neb.

Hanchey was riding his horse "Bam Bam" and both worked flawlessly. He will rope his second calf here at the Friday matinee performance and has a good opportunity to move to the top of the leaderboard in the overall standings here.

The newly-crowned world champion steer wrestler, Tyler Pearson, of Louisville, Miss., is carrying his success forward in Denver. He stopped the clock in 4.4 seconds Thursday morning to move into second place overall with a total time of 8.2 seconds. He is just two-tenths of a second behind South Dakota's Taz Olson who has a total time of 8.0 seconds.

There are just five performances left to determine who will qualify for Sunday's U.S. Bank Championship Finals. Traveling partners Wyatt Denny and Clayton Biglow will be waiting through those five performances to see if they are among the top 12 bareback riders here.

Biglow, from Clements, Calif., scored 86 points Thursday night on Calgary Stampede's Roll Over to take the lead in the second round and move into third overall with a total score of 167.5. Denny isn't far behind with 166. The Minden, Nev., resident is currently in sixth place here.

Recommended Stories For You

There are two performances of the rodeo in the Denver Coliseum on Friday, at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m.

The following are unofficial results from National Western Stock Show Rodeo.

13th Performance

Bareback Riding: 1, Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., 83.5 points on Cervi Brothers Rodeo's Ain't No Angel. 2, Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 81.5. 3, (tie) Clay Stone, Blackfoot, Idaho and Seth Lee Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo., 78 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 3.6 seconds. 2, Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss., 4.4. 3, Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., 4.6. 4, Jeff Johnston, Thedford, Neb., 7.0.

Team Roping: 1, Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont., and Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont., 4.2 seconds. 2, Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss., and Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas, 5.5. 3, Kellan Johnson, Casper, Wyo., and Jhett Johnson, Casper, Wyo., 8.1. 4, Brooks Dahozy, Window Rock, Ariz., and Lane Mitchell, Bolivar, Texas, 9.9.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 92.5 points on Cervi Brothers Rodeo's Rodeo Houston Remedy. 2, Troy Crowser, Whitewood, S.D., 80. 3, Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 76. 4, Ty Manke, Hermosa, S.D., 74.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb., 7.1 seconds. 2, Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M., 7.3. 3, Bo Pickett, Caldwell, Idaho, 7.9. 4, John Douch, Huntsville, Texas, 8.1.

Women's Barrel Racing: 1, Melissa thiessen, Stettler, Alberta, 15.64. 2, Britta Thiel, Belle Fourche, S.D., 15.77. 3, Trula Churchill, Valentine, Neb., 15,80. 4, Kelley Schnauffer, Pueblo, Colo., 15.82.

Bull Riding: 1, Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla., 82.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Taco Sauce. 2, Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho, 79. 3, Garrett Uptain, Craig, Colo., 74. 4, Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho, 63.

14th Performance:

Bareback Riding: 1, Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 86 points on Calgary Stampede's Roll Over. 2, Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., 82.5. 3, Seth Lee Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo., 77.5. 4, Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas, 77.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Heath Thomas, Hemphill, Texas, 4.9 seconds. 2, Del Ray Kraupie, Bridgeport, Texas, 6.3. 3, Logan McDonald, Hemingford, Neb., 6.7. 4, Ethan Price, Leedey, Okla., 9.3.

Team Roping: 1, Clayton Van Aken, Descanso, Calif., and Richard Durham, Henrietta, Texas, 5.1. 2, Tyler Waters, Stephenville, Texas, and Britt Bockius, Mineola, Texas, 5.4. 3, Jesse Stipes, Salina, Okla., and Jake Clay, Sapulpa, Okla., 6.2. 4, Zane Barnson, Washington, Utah and Cole Wilson, Lake Shore, Utah, 9.8.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 81.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Brown Sugar & Vitalix. 2, Troy Crowser, Whitewood, S.D., 80. 3, Ty Manke, Hermosa, S.D., 75. 4, Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 70.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 6.9 seconds. 2, Ace Slone, Cuerro, Texas, 7.8. 3, Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan., 8.3. 4, Braxton Laughlin, Sulphur, La., 8.7.

Women's Barrel Racing: 1, C.J. Vondette, Rifle, Colo., 15.50. 2, Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wis., 15.55. 3, Shali Lord, Lamar, Colo., 15.77. 4, Donna Kay Rule, Mincko, Okla., 15.78.

Bull Riding: (one ride) 1, Bart Miller, Pleasanton, Neb., 84.5 points on Cervi Brothers Rodeo's Dirty Deeds.

Current leaders:

Bareback Riding: (first round) 1, Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 89.5 points on Mo Betta Rodeo's Jason's Pride. 2, Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colo., 86.5. 3, Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas, 85. 4, Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., 84.5. (second round) 1, Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 86 points on Calgary Stampede's Roll Over. 2, (tie) Nate McFadden, Elsmere, Neb., and Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., 85 points each. 4, Jared Keylon, Uniontown, Kan., 84. (total on two) 1, Nate McFadden, Elsmere, Neb., 168.5. 2, Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., 168. 3, Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 167.5. 4, (tie) Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colo., and Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 166.5. 6, Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., 166. 7, Jared Keylon, Uniontown, Kan., 164.5. 8, (tie) Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., and Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas, 164.

Steer Wrestling: (first round) 1, Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala., 3.5 seconds. 2, (tie) Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss., and Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif., 3.8. 4, Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D., 3.9. (second round) 1, Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho, 3.7. 2, Jacob Talley, Keatchi, La., 3.8. 3, (tie) Cole Edge, Durant, Okla., and Taz Olson Prairie City, S.D., 3.9 each. (total on two) 1, Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D., 8.0. 2, Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss., 8.2. 3, Chason Floyd, 8.3. 4, Jon Ragatz, Beeville, Wis., 8.7. 5, Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark., 8.8. 6, Cody Pratt, Pueblo, Colo., 8.9. 7, Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., 9.1. 8, Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark., 9.3.

Team Roping: (first round) 1, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah and Quin Kesler, Holden, Utah, 4.7. 2, (tie) Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Walt Woodard, Stephenville, Texas; and Cole Dorenkamp, Lamar, Colo., and T.J. Watts, Eads, Colo.; 4.8 each. 4, Shay Carroll, Hico, Texas, and Cody Pearson, Tucson, Ariz., 5.0. (second round) 1, Jake Orman, Prarie, Miss., and Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas, 3.5. 2, Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif., and Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore., 4.1. 3, Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont., and Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont., 4.2. 4, Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City and Tanner Braden, Dewey, Okla., 4.5.. (total on two) 1, Lightning Aguilera, Athens, Texas, and Brady Norman, Springer, Okla., 10.1. 2, Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Okla., and Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif., 10.5. 3, Joshua and Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla., 10.6. 4, Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., and Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., 10.6. 5, Shay Carroll, Hico, Texas, and Cody Pearson, Tucson, Ariz., 11.0. 6, Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas, and Patrick Smith, Lipan, Texas, 11.8. 7, Jeff Johnston, Thedford, Neb., and Ty Talsma, Avon, S.D., 13.4. 8, Kellan and Jhett Johnson, Casper, Wyo., 13.9.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 85.5 points on Cervi Brother's Womanizer. 2, Tanner Lockhart, Lewis, Colo., 84.5. 3, Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La., 82. 4, Chanse Darling, Hyattville, Wyo., 81.5. (second round) 1, Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 86.5 points on Mo Betta Rodeo's Sue City Sue. 2, (tie) Tyrel Larsen, Weatherford, Okla., and Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 84.5 each. 4, (tie) Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas; Bradley Harter, Loranger, La.; and Lane Watt, Irma, Alberta; 82 each. (total on two) 1, Zeke Thurston, 170. 2, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 164. 3, Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La., 163.5. 4, (tie) Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb., and Lane Watt, Irma, Alberta, 162. 6, (tie) Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas, and Chanse Darling, Hyattville, Wyo., 160.5. 8, Troy Crowser, Whitewood, S.D., 160.

Tie-Down Roping: (first round) 1, Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 6.9 seconds. 2, Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, 7.5. 3, (tie) Cody Craig, Wendell, Idaho, and Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas, 7.7 each. (second round) 1, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 7.2. 2, Randall Carlisle, Athens, La., 7.3. 3, Matt Shiozawa, Chubbock, Idaho, 7.8. 4, Jerome Schneeberger, Ponca City, Okla., 8.0. (total on two) 1, (tie) Jerome Schneeberger, Ponca City, Okla., and John Douch, Huntsville, Texas, 16.0 seconds eachc. 3, Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas, 16.3. 4, Ryan Thibodeaux, Stephenville, Texas, 16.4. 5, (tie) Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, and Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas, 16.6. 7, Matt Shiozawa, Chubbock, Idaho, 17.1. 8, (tie) Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La., and Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, 17.3 each.

Women's Barrel Racing: (first round) 1, Jennifer Barrett, Buhl, Ida4o, 15.28 seconds. 2, Liz Herrin, Big Spring, Texas, 15.31. 3, Cayla Small, Burneyville, Okla., 15.39. 3, K.L. Spratt, Huntsville, Texas, 15.40. (second round) 1, Cayla Small, Burneyville, Okla., 15.37. 2, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 15.39. 3, Wendy McKee, Craig, Colo., 15.44. 4, Michele Darling, Medford, Okla., 15.45. (total on two) 1, Cayla Small, Burneyville, Okla., 30.76. 2, Wendy McKee, Craig, Colo., 30.96. 3, (tie) Lori Todd, Willcox, Ariz., and Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D., 31.05. 5, Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., 31.07. 6, (tie) Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash., and Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 31.08. 8, Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo., 31.19.

Bull Riding: (first round) 1, (tie) Tanner Bothwell, Rapid City, S.D., on 4L & Diamond S Rodeo's HTTR, and Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo., on 4L & Diamond S Rodeo's Living After Midnight, 86 points each. 3, (tie) Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas, and Joseph McConnell, Bloomfield, N.M., 85. (second round) 1, Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo., 87.5 points on 4L & Diamond S Rodeo's Foolish Crimes. 2, Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas, 87. 3, Reid Barker, Comfort, Texas, 85.5. 4, Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas, 84. (total on two) 1, Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo., 173.5 points. 2, Colby Demo, Red Bluff, Calif., 162. 3, Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash., 160.5. 4, Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, 159.5. 5, Tanner Bothwell, Rapid City, S.D., 156. 6, Jared Parsonage, Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, 155.5. 7,Eli Vastsbinder, Athens, Texas, 131. (on one) 8, Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas, 87.