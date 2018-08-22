Hand cornhusking returns to Gothenburg, Neb.

The Nebraska State Hand Cornhusking Competition started as a way to win bragging rights among ag workers; it continues as a way to preserve agricultural tradition.

The 2018 event is set for Sept. 15 at Crop Tech Solutions just south of Gothenburg, Neb.

"Everything changes so quickly in agriculture now, but for this one day we get to take a step back and see what harvest was like at the turn of the century," said Helen Cool, chair for this year's event. "It's fun to watch and fun to give it a try."

In addition to watching the horse drawn wagons and the cornhusking competitors in action, there will be food and craft vendors and family activities.

The contest is held in conjunction with the town's annual Harvest Festival.

"This will be our third year running the state competition, and we always like seeing friends from across Nebraska," Cool said.

There will be a parade in town at 10 a.m., with food trucks and other vendors at the Crop Tech building to follow. Cornhusking opening ceremonies will kick off at 12:45 p.m., with divisions for "old-timers," men, women, novice and youth.

"If you've never tried it, there's no better time to learn how," Cool said.

If you are interested in sponsoring the event, volunteering, vending or competing, there's something for everyone, she said.

"This sport is a piece of national history and our agriculture legacy," Cool said. "It's exciting to be part of it."

Gothenburg is also set to host the 2019 state and national hand cornhusking competitions.

For more information, call the Gothenburg Chamber office at (308) 537-3505 or visit their website at http://www.gothenburgdelivers.com/nebraska-state-hand-cornhusking.html.