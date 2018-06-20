Handsome Brook Farm and Certified Humane announce certification for pasture-raised eggs

NEW YORK — We are pleased to announce that Handsome Brook Farm and Humane Farm Animal Care, Inc., have resolved the legal actions taken by Handsome Brook Farm in response to misleading statements by Humane Farm Animal Care to numerous retail and grocery stores. The two organizations look forward to jointly pursuing the highest quality, most humane food system possible for all Americans.

As part of the agreement, Humane Farm Animal Care has acknowledged that a communication sent on May 20, 2016, by Adele Douglass, the executive director of Humane Farm Animal Care to retail and grocery stores concerning Handsome Brook Farm contained false statements which questioned the authenticity of its pasture raised eggs, and the status of its National Organic Program and American Humane Association certifications. Many of the statements contained in HFAC's communications were inaccurate in part because of HFAC being provided misleading information from third parties, including competitors of Handsome Brook Farm.

In the coming months, Humane Farm Animal Care will be working closely with Handsome Brook Farm, whose Pasture-Raised Eggs are already certified by the American Humane Association, to complete the additional certification of Certified Humane for pasture-raised eggs. HFAC and HBF expect to jointly announce the new dual certification during the fourth quarter of 2018 following HBF's completion of the certification process, provided HBF meets the requisite standards for certification. Following a successful evaluation by HFAC, the organizations anticipate that Handsome Brook Farm will become the first dual-certified producer of pasture raised eggs in North America.

Since its founding as a family-run bed and breakfast in upstate New York, Handsome Brook Farm has been committed to producing the most humane and sustainable pasture raised eggs — eggs that come from hens raised in open spaces and hills with plenty of room to roam and forage, and with adequate protection and roosting area indoors. Handsome Brook Farm has developed a unique supply network of small, organic family farms across several states that sustains an ethically sourced food chain system. Currently, Handsome Brook Farm is the leading U.S. producer of organic pasture-raised eggs and its eggs can be found in major grocery stores including Publix, Kroger and Sprouts, as well as many independent conventional and natural retailers.

Humane Farm Animal Care is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of farm animals by certifying their humane treatment. Supported by more than 70 humane organizations, the Certified Humane Raised and Handled program is internationally recognized as the gold standard for certifying animal welfare from birth through slaughter. Since the program was unveiled in May 2003, some 200 companies representing thousands of farms and hundreds of millions of animals have been certified.