Happy Fourth of July

As we celebrate the birth of our nation, I hope everyone remembers the importance of the Fourth of July and why we celebrate. The effort it took for us to be free of British rule was no small feat and we should be forever grateful to those people who fought to make us a free nation. I was made especially mindful of that when I read Kenneth Roberts book Rabble in Arms. I would recommend it for anyone who wants to read about the American Revolutionary War. In the meantime, here is a poem I found for you to enjoy this Fourth of July. Have fun everyone but be safe.

Independence Day

by Mary M. North

We celebrate a “day of days,”

Which saw a nation rise

Through din of battle, clash of arms,

And severed kindred ties.

This day we draw aside the veil,

And backward take a look

On stirring scenes, brought to our view,

As in an open book.

We see the lights in “old North Church”—

Those beacons burning bright—

And gallop on with Paul Revere,

Throughout that fateful night.

We fight with men at Bunker Hill,

Whose aim was good and true—

Nerved to the task by loyal hearts,

‘Neath coats of buff and blue.

With praying Washington we wait

At Valley Forge, in snow and sleet,

And see the blood-prints on the ground

From shoeless soldiers’ feet.

With thin-clad, shiv’ring, dauntless men

We cross the Delaware

To meet the foe and capture them,

And untold perils dare.

We rise with those patriots brave,

When they their names affix

To the “Declaration” broad and grand,

Of Seventeen Seventy-six.

As liberty loud it proclaims,

We hear the tones of the bell,

While echoing valley, hill and glen

The message to nations tell.

And so each year we celebrate

This day, so dear to all,

When a Nation to new life awoke,

At Freedom’s earnest call.