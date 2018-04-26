Harmonay Equine Center hosting free expo for horse lovers

FRANKTOWN, Colo. — The Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center is hosting the Harmony Horse Expo June 1 and 2. This free event will give visitors the opportunity to take guided tours of the beautiful 168-acre property, attend free horsemanship workshops and training demonstrations and meet adoptable horses.

The Harmony Horse Expo is open to horse lovers of all experience and skill levels — from long-time horse owners to people considering adopting their first horse. Attendees will get a firsthand look at how the Harmony Equine Center trains formerly abused or neglected horses so they are ready for adoption. Harmony's staff of professional horse trainers will present training demonstrations and clinics covering a wide range of topics, including training the Harmony way, selecting the right horse, building confidence in horse and rider, horse ownership 101 and other workshops.

"This free expo is a great opportunity for people to learn from horsemanship experts and see how our training methods at Harmony transform equines into great trail-riding horses, family horses or good companions for other horses," said Garret Leonard, director of the Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center.

Free clinics will also be presented by Littleton Equine Medical Center, Colorado Saddlery, Colorado State University Temple Grandin Equine Center, Devin Warren, Certified Horsemanship Association, Justin Dunn, Jessica Dabkowski, Mike Brashear, Ty Webber and Sean Sowa.

The Harmony Horse Expo takes place at the Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center at 5540 E. Highway 86, just west of Franktown, Colo. The Expo's hours are 12 to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 1 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 2. There is no need to RSVP. Additional details about the event can be found at harmonyequinecenter.org/harmony-horse-expo/.

Individuals who sign up to be monthly donors in support of the Harmony Equine Center or make a one-time gift of $500 or more before or at the event will gain access to the VIP tent on June 2. The tent will feature a champagne breakfast, BBQ lunch with beer and wine, special presentations by president and CEO, Apryl Steele and VIP tours of the facility.

The Harmony Equine Center is a private rehabilitation and adoption facility for horses, ponies, donkeys and mules that have been removed from owners' care by law enforcement authorities. It also houses privately owned horses in need of rehoming and serves as a centralized hub where horses from humane societies and rescue groups in the Midwest and southwestern United States can receive training and rehoming.

To learn more about the Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center, or to see horses available for adoption, visit harmonyequinecenter.org or call (303) 751.5772.