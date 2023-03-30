Harris criticizes Vilsack on budget, Thrify Food Plan, CCC

Democrats beginning with Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., the subcommittee ranking member, defended Vilsack’s actions and focused their comments on Republican proposals to cut federal spending across the board.

Bishop also gave Vilsack time to respond to Harris’s comments and noted that a letter from Vilsack analyzing Republicans’ proposed cuts to USDA spending is on the House Appropriations Committee website. Vilsack pointed out that the CCC had been established in 1933 as a line of credit at the Treasury Department at a time of great turmoil in agriculture and gives the agriculture secretary authority to both stabilize prices and create new markets for U.S. farmers.

During the hearing, Vilsack’s office sent reporters an overview of CCC expenditures in recent years. Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Vilsack said that his authority is not a loophole, and he read provisions from the CCC Charter Act that grant the secretary authority to help farmers.

When Vilsack was secretary during the Obama administration, Congress did put some restrictions on the use of the CCC which he said made use of the CCC slower and more complicated. After President Trump was elected, appropriators removed the restrictions.

He also noted that he didn’t hear any “hue and cry” when Sonny Perdue, the agriculture secretary in the Trump administration, “emptied the CCC” making payments to farmers to deal with the loss of Chinese markets due to the Trump tariffs on Chinese products and had to go to Congress for more budget authority.

Vilsack also said he did not consider the farm groups that asked for the creation of the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities to be “special interests.”

Harris and Vilsack also had an exchange over the issue of what foods SNAP beneficiaries can buy.

Harris asked if there are efforts to restrict what SNAP beneficiaries can buy as there are in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children. Vilsack replied that, while SNAP has educational programs for beneficiaries, USDA does not want “to stigmatize” consumers. Harris said that restricting SNAP purchases of sugary drinks would be “a huge area of opportunity” to improve the nation’s nutrition.

None of Harris’s Republican committee members followed his style of rhetoric and, in fact, addressed Vilsack in a political and respectful tone when asking about programs important to their constituents.