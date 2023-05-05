Harsh selected to serve Nebraska, Colorado region

The American Angus Association recently named Will Harsh as the regional manager for Colorado and Nebraska. He assumes this new role after three years serving as regional manager for the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Harsh-RFP-050823

“I recognize the scope of agriculture which exists in both Colorado and Nebraska, and I stand excited for this new opportunity,” Harsh said. “I’ve certainly enjoyed my time serving the Southeast and am thankful for the relationships and experiences I gained there.”

Harsh replaces Levi Landers, who was recently promoted to director of field services.

“Will’s industry experience, eager attitude and member-focused mindset make him the perfect fit for this role,” Landers said. “His ever-evolving knowledge of the Angus business will serve as a great resource to his new territory.”

Harsh is a 2018 graduate of Oklahoma State University where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in animal science. He grew up on a multi-generational registered Angus operation in central Ohio, with family heavily involved in multiple industry facets. As a product of Angus programs and fueled with Angus enthusiasm, Harsh is equipped and eager to continue his career serving the Angus membership.

“My life is rooted within the association, from growing up participating in National Junior Angus Association programs, to currently assisting Angus membership with the marketing of their own quality genetics,” Harsh said. “I can confidently say I am doing what I love.”

Harsh will assume his responsibilities May 29. A position to fill Harsh’s vacancy has been posted on angus.org/careers .

For more information about the American Angus Association, please visit angus.org .