Harvard study questions nutritional value of plant-based burgers

A study by three scholars at the Harvard T.H. Chen School of Public Health asks whether plant-based meat alternatives should be considered part of a healthy low-carbon diet.

The study says, “While Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods burger patties are lower in total and saturated fat than a beef burger patty and contain zero cholesterol (they are similar in calories and protein), they are also both higher in sodium.”

“Without further studies, there is no evidence to substantiate that these nutrient differences alone offer a significant health benefit. In fact, PBMAs are higher in saturated fat compared with most minimally processed plant-based protein sources, such as beans and lentils.”