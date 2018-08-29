Harvest Festival to be held in Gering, Neb., Sept. 15-16

Harvest Festival at the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering, Neb., will be held Saturday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Now in its 22nd year, the annual Harvest Festival is one of the premier events on the western Nebraska calendar, held the third weekend of September every year. Thousands of travelers from throughout Nebraska and neighboring states come to Legacy of the Plains for a rare glimpse of antique farm machinery in action — and the chance for hands-on participation.

Harvest tubers to take home in the pick-your-own potato patch (price depends on the size of the container — prices to be announced). There are demonstrations of antique equipment centering around the year's featured crop — hay and livestock. Other aspects of the family-friendly event include daily parades of horse-drawn equipment and tractors; food vendors; demonstrations of blacksmithing; small engines, and corn shelling and grinding; and kids' activities, including a hay bale fort, pedal tractor course, a barrel train ride, and games. A full schedule of 2018 events will be posted as the festival nears. For more information, go to http://legacyoftheplains.org/events/harvest-festival/.