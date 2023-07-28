Harvest Supper

Meinzer

Audrey Powles

Well better late than never, wheat harvest is finally underway in this part of the world. The brutal winter and cool temperatures this summer caused the wheat to be slow to mature this year. Wheaties are a special breed. They follow the harvest from Texas to Canada and make friends all along the way. The work is hot, dusty, dirty, and if you have allergies or asthma, it probably isn’t the job for you. Each day begins with greasing and fueling machines, blowing out air filters, radiators and nooks and crannies where chaff can settle and possibly spark a fire. Every combine, grain cart, truck and trailer is looked over daily to make sure they are in top shape for the day ahead. As the day warms and the dew begins to burn off, the crew boss checks moisture readings like a nervous cat hoping to get rolling.

Hot weather is a Wheaties best friend, it dries the crop and keeps the machines rolling. Like the Daytona 500, it’s a race against mother nature to make sure the crop gets put in the bin. Storm clouds that build off in the west strike fear into the harvest crew. Rain can delay the harvest, make fields too muddy to travel across, and in some cases sprout the wheat in the heads before it is harvested. While all harvest crews run various colors of equipment and most will argue about which color is best, all of them agree that they hate the Great White Combine, or hail. Hail is the one weather event that will make harvest crews sick to their stomach. Wheat that is waving like a golden flag one minute, will look like an army of rabid squirrels with weed eaters attacked it the next. Hail can wipe out an entire year’s worth of work in a matter of minutes. Machines can be totaled, and the damage can have both physical and mental consequences.

Despite all the hazards of the harvest, it is a favorite time of year for harvest crews and farmers alike. Combines staggered in a line across a field is a sight that is truly something to see. Entire fields are cut in a matter of hours. Like a finely made clock, each person does their own job to ensure that the whole crew can keep rolling. While the lunch meal is usually served from a lunch box with a water jug for the drink, around supper time a special thing happens on many crews.

As the sun goes down, a car table is set up behind the tailgate of a pickup, or next to the trunk of a car. Out comes coolers filled with tea or lemonade, hot dishes like fried chicken or homemade runzas (that’s beirocks for my Kansas friends), tacos, or other hot items will be on the menu from one night to the next. The combines and tractors park like a small dealership, and the crew gathers around to enjoy a hot meal and some fellowship. Sometimes there are lawn chairs, but more often than not, the crew leans against the wheels of a car, or use a 5-gallon bucket for a makeshift chair. The meal is a tradition among many harvest crews, and it is always sure to be some of the best cooking anywhere.

I don’t know how they cut wheat in other parts of the world, but I would argue that wheat harvest in America is truly as unique as the World Series or the NFR. Here’s to all the farmers and harvest crews out there who bring in the wheat harvest. Good luck to all of you and may the Great White Combine stay far away. That’s all for this time. Keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless!

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.