Hasart named chairman of the Colorado Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee

Ben Hasart, a fifth-generation farmer and rancher from Stratton, Colo., is the newly installed chairman of the Colorado Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee.

The committee, comprised of district representatives from across the state, offers leadership training and access to competitive events and award programs for members aged 18 to 35.

Hasart, who is part of his family's diversified operation, became involved in Colorado Farm Bureau first as the YF&R representative for Kit Carson County, a county board position. It was there he was introduced to the grassroots legislative policy aspect of CFB, collaborating to write policy recommendations to guide legislators. From there, he was elected to represent his district on the YF&R committee. Hasart also serves on the Wildlife Advisory Committee.

"(The YF&R program) fostered many great friendships and given me an abundance of knowledge, resources and skills which have aided me tremendously in my endeavors to fight for the values and principles that I, and so many farmers, hold dear."

Hasart's family operation includes wheat, corn, feed for hay, and a livestock feeding operation. The Hasarts also run two cow calf operations, the second in Valentine, Neb., and a commercial feed mill, Colorado Soy. Hasart serves primarily in the management of the farming operation but helps with the cattle operation as necessary.

The YF&R committee will host their annual Leadership Conference in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Jan. 25 and 26 at the Great Wolf Lodge. Speakers this year include Don Richards of Richards Financial Group; Davina Willbanks from Farm Service Agency; Dale Holland; Karen Gerwitz, CEO of the Denver World Trade Center; Greg Brophy; Dana Buffington, Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association; and Mark Truax. The conference also includes a tour and numerous social events.

The committee also hosts occasional webinars featuring expert speakers of various topics of interest. Members Alex and Audrey Rock, Yuma, Colo., host a Farmer Olympics event each year. Last year, the group went on a farm to brewery tour in the Alamosa area and a cider tour in Palisade, Colo. Plans are in the works for training calls for contestants to prepare for the discussion meet contest, one of several competitive events available in Farm Bureau. Last year, member Martha Smith won the American Farm Bureau Discussion Meet, earning a new Ford pickup.

The committee has added a number of new events in previous years and Hasart said they take it one step at a time to continue to improve the program. More information about the program is available on the Colorado Farm Bureau website and Facebook page. ❖

— Gabel is an assistant editor and reporter for The Fence Post. She can be reached at rgabel@thefencepost.com or (970) 392-4410.