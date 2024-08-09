Hastings couple donate time, service to Oregon Trail Rodeo

The Consbrucks: Rick and Joni, of Hastings, Neb., have volunteered with the rodeo since it began in 1992. Rick served on the fair board for 19 years. Photo courtesy R. Nicolaus

Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. — Because of his paper route with the Hastings Tribune as a kid, Rick Consbruck fell in love with rodeo.

The Hastings man has been affiliated with the Oregon Trail Rodeo, Hastings’ professional rodeo, since it began in 1992.

At age 7, he had a paper route, and to thank their paper carriers, the Tribune would bus the children to the Burwell rodeo each year. They’d stop in Ericson for fried chicken, enjoy a night of rodeo, then head home.

So when the professional rodeo came to town, Consbruck, who was an adult by then, was on board.

When the rodeo started in 1992, Consbruck, who worked for the local beer distributor, helped supply the beer for the rodeo.

Three years later, he was asked to run for the Adams County Ag Society board, and he won, holding that position every year but one from 1995 until 2014.

LABOR OF LOVE

As a fair board member, Consbruck, and his wife Joni, donated countless hours of their time preparing, setting up, and tearing down the pro rodeo and the fair.

Through the years, Consbruck has secured sponsors, sorted calves, set up the barrels for the barrel racing, hung banners, taken tickets, rode in the parade, manned the sponsor tent, and more.

One of the bigger jobs he helped with was the set-up and tear-down of the panels and chutes for the rodeo. Before a permanent arena was constructed at the fairgrounds, the steel was trucked in by Jim Korkow, the rodeo’s stock contractor, from South Dakota. And before horses, bulls, calves and steers could be unloaded from trucks, pens had to be set up. It was a big job, carrying steel panels, and volunteers were grateful when the permanent arena was installed in the early 2000s.

Consbruck has fallen in love with rodeo and the people involved, making friends with the cowboys, cowgirls, and rodeo contractors he’s met through his association with the Oregon Trail Rodeo and the Korkow family. He’s rubbed elbows with rodeo greats, and now, when he watches the Cowboy Channel on TV, he knows some of the people he sees at other rodeos.

Joni has put in her fair share of time as well. In the early days, board members’ wives sold tickets. She helped Rick with sponsorships, and she continues to help with the Tough Enough to Wear Pink cancer campaign, too.

One constant through Consbruck’s years with the rodeo is beer. As an employee of Nebraskaland Distributing, he made sure kegs, cans and bottles were delivered to the fairgrounds for rodeo time.

Consbruck has been employed by Nebraskaland Distributing for the past 42 years. He works as inventory manager.

He has never missed a performance of the rodeo in the 32 years it’s existed. That equals 96 performances. Joni has missed one or two, due to obligations with the couple’s grandkids.

He and Joni have two daughters and four grandchildren.

His work with the Oregon Trail Rodeo was worth it, he said.

“It brings a lot of people to town. The grandstands are full.”

And this August, Rick and Joni will be back, sitting in the stands as spectators, making sure the concession stands are stocked with beer, and enjoying their favorite sport.

In 2002, Rick was selected as the Justin Committee Man of the Year.

This year’s Oregon Trail Rodeo takes place Aug. 16-18 at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings. Nightly shows are at 7 p.m. Aug. 16-17 and at 6 p.m. on Aug. 18.

General admission tickets are $10 for children ages 6-12 and $15 for adults. Reserved seating is $20, and stadium seating is $25.

Tickets can be purchased online at AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com, at the Adams County Fair office, and at the gate.

For more information, visit the website or call (402) 462-3247.