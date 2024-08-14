Hastings rodeo features several Nebraskans among its rodeo personnel

Bullfighter Zach Call has worked the Oregon Trail Rodeo six times; he hails from Seneca, Neb. Photo by Marj Rader

Husker

HASTINGS, Neb. — A nearly all-Husker crew will work this year’s Oregon Trail Rodeo in Hastings.

From the announcer to the pickup men, bullfighters, and music director, all of them hail from Nebraska.

Announcer Travis Schauda, Broken Bow, calls the action for the rodeo. This is his tenth year at the microphone, and he considers Hastings as a second home.

He graduated from Central Community College in Hastings with a broadcasting degree; his wife Amy’s parents live in Hastings, as does her grandma.

It’s unusual for personnel for a pro rodeo to be from the state in which they are working, Schauda said.

“In the world of rodeo, you’re not an expert unless you’re 200 miles from the house,” he said, meaning that often people aren’t respected for their skills unless they live far away from the rodeo.

He loves working the Oregon Trail Rodeo.

“The crowd interaction is fun. At some rodeos, you’re further from the crowd, but in Hastings, the crowd has a good vantage point in a good grandstand, where they can see the action and they’re in the shade. They’re comfortable.”

Bullfighters Zach Call and Ely Sharkey are both Huskers.

Call grew up in Seneca, competing in high school and college rodeo before breaking into the bullfighting world.

Sharkey lives in Fremont and wrestled for Ainsworth High School, making state two years and finishing his junior and senior years winning 65 of 68 matches.

Bullfighter Zach Call has worked the Oregon Trail Rodeo six times; he hails from Seneca, Neb. Photo by Marj Rader Husker

Both men make a living as bullfighters; Call also trains performance horses in Arizona in the winter. Call has worked the Oregon Trail Rodeo six times; Sharkey has worked it twice.

The man behind the sound board is another Nebraskan.

Jake Jacobson grew up in Elkhorn and moved to Arizona with his family when he was 13.

Now he is back, living in Dannebrog and spending two months in the winter in Arizona, doing sound for events there.

Jacobson provides the sound equipment and runs the sound board, playing music to go along with the rodeo.

He plays a little bit of everything, from the 1950s to current music, of every genre. “I like the 80s rock and roll, but I hit everything: Elvis, new country, old country, anything from the 1950s to the 2020s.”

Jacobson also provides sound and music for the Adams County Fair, making sure the microphone system works in the 4-H barns, the bingo hall, the community stage, the 4-H horse arena, and he is the DJ in the beer garden.

He loves the people at the Oregon Trail Rodeo.

“They are like family to me,” he said. “You build relationships and it’s the coolest thing.”

Other personnel include Korkow Rodeos, stock contractor from Pierre, S.D.; rodeo clown Donnie Landis, Gooding, Idaho; and chute boss Craig Korkow, Council Bluffs, Iowa.

The 33rd annual Oregon Trail Rodeo takes place at the Adams Co. Fairgrounds Aug. 16-18.

Shows start at 7 p.m. on Aug. 16-17 and at 6 p.m. on Aug. 18.

General admission tickets are $10 for children ages 6-12 and $15 for adults. Reserved seating is $20, and stadium seating is $25.

Tickets can be purchased online at AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com, at the Adams County Fair office, and at the gate.

For more information, visit the website or call (402) 462-3247.