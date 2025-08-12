Hastings rodeo music director enjoys the music, people of rodeo

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Jake Jacobson spins the tunes at the Oregon Trail Rodeo in Hastings. The Dannebrog man works events across the nation. Photo by Anita Burcham

Hastings, Neb. — A Nebraska man is behind the soundboard at the Oregon Trail Rodeo in Hastings.

Jake Jacobson grew up in Elkhorn before spending a couple dozen years in Arizona, then returning to Dannebrog, where he lives now.

It was a blizzard that convinced his dad to move the family to Arizona. Jacobson graduated high school in 1986, then came back to the Omaha area, working construction and other jobs before he got into the sound business.

It was at a rodeo in Scottsdale, Ariz., that he first was the sound guy. A friend handed him a headset, a CD with four songs on it, and 10-inch speakers, and said, “put the CD on a loop and announce.”

So he did, and he was hooked.

“Then you buy a couple more speakers, and a couple more, and then you go from CDs to computers, to music programs,” he said.

Now he works more than 100 events a year, including as DJ at bars in Arizona in the winter. He provides sound for county fairs, demo derbies and other events, including the Adams County Fair and the Kool-Aid Days parade. He DJs one of the parties at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. He also rents out his sound system.

LOVE OF MUSIC

Jacobson loves music, and enjoys providing music to fans. He plays everything, from 1950s to current music, of every genre, but his favorite is 1980s rock and roll.

“I like to see how people react to different songs,” he said. “I like to see the kids dance, and people smile. When they’re having fun, that’s what matters.”

This is the sixth year Jacobsen will be the music director for the Oregon Trail Rodeo in Hastings, and he loves the people.

“I love being around the committee, and the fans, seeing families together. It’s relaxing with good people you want to be around.”

This year’s Oregon Trail Rodeo is Aug. 15-17. Shows start at 7 p.m. on Aug. 15-16 and at 6 p.m. on Aug. 17.

Rodeo tickets are $15-$30 and are available for purchase online at AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com, at the fair office, and at the gate.

For more information, call the fair office at (402) 462-3247 or visit the website.