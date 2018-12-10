Hats and Boots Extravaganza to be held Jan. 18 to benefit Colorado Boys Ranch

Come and dance the night away on Jan. 18, 2019, at the best rodeo after-party during the National Western Stock Show from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Forney Museum of Transportation. The Hats and Boots Extravaganza is a huge fundraiser for the Colorado Boys Ranch YouthConnect and will consist of dancing, food and drinks.

In addition to delicious BBQ and a cash bar on site, there will be mechanical bull riding; country dancing, which includes two-step lessons; 'cowboy contests' which are quick draw, roll-a-roper and stick horse barrel racing; rodeo clowns and more.

The event follows the Pro Rodeo and is right across the road, so instead of going home, bring the whole family out. Tickets are $15 for single, $10 for senior and $30 for couples and families. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2rjOJ1O.

Attending the event? Make sure to let us know by saying you are going on the Hats and Boots Extravaganza Facebook Event Page.

Interested in sponsoring the event? Learn how you can help make a difference at http://www.cbryouthconnect.org/sponsorship-opportunities/. We also need volunteers. All volunteers will gain free admission into the event and there are a variety of opportunities. You can view all of the opportunities at http://www.cbryouthconnect.org/volunteer-opportunities/.

To learn more about the Hats and Boots Extravaganza, visit http://www.cbryouthconnect.org/hats-boots-extravaganza/.

CBR YouthConnect is a non-profit organization committed to helping families in Colorado. In 1959, the Colorado Boys Ranch was founded. Over the next 50 years, the organization evolved from a rural orphanage into a national, award winning residential treatment and education center for adolescent boys. In 2014 Colorado Boys Ranch became CBR YouthConnect, with the goal to utilize expertise and resources to help Colorado boys, girls, parents and families right in their own homes, local communities and schools. To learn more, visit cbryouthconnect.org.

Follow CBR YouthConnect on Facebook at CBR YouthConnect, Twitter at @CBR_YouthConnec and Instagram at cbryouthconnect.