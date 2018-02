Hawaiian Ham Kabobs | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

16 oz. uncured honey ham

3 green bell peppers, washed and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 pineapple, trimmed and cut into 1-inch cubes.

1 small red onion, cut into 1-inch pieces

4 bamboo skewers, soaked

2 sprigs fresh thyme

salt

black pepper

canola oil

Assemble kabobs, alternating the ham with the pineapple, red oinion and peppers.

Very gently, brush kabobs with canola oil.

Season with salt and pepper.

Grill kabobs over high heat.

Remove from grill, season with fresh thyme leaves and serve immediately.