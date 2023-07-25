Hay aims for Cheyenne Frontier Days bronc riding title

Canadian saddle bronc rider Dawson Hay won Quarter Finals 3 at Cheyenne Frontier Days on Monday with an 88.5-point ride on Dakota Rodeo’s Cover Girl. His father Rod won this event at CFD when Dawson was 2 years old, and the younger Hay would love to follow in his footsteps. His quest will continue in the Semi Finals. PRCA photo by Click Thompson

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Canadian Dawson Hay started July by becoming the third member of his family to win the saddle bronc riding at the Calgary Stampede. His goal is to end the month by winning the family’s second Cheyenne Frontier Days bronc riding championship.

He took the first step to that goal by winning Quarter Finals 3 with the highest score thus far this year. He rode Dakota Rodeo’s consistent bucking mare Cover Girl for 88.5 points.

Hay, who is known for not waiting for the pickup men to dismount after a successful ride, is currently riding with torn ligaments in his ankle that require a walking boot when he’s not on a bronc.

The three-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier is currently ranked seventh in the standings and is in good shape for a fourth trip to Las Vegas in December. His win today advances him to the Semi Finals this weekend. His older brother Logan tied for first in Quarter Finals 1 on Sunday and will join Dawson in the Semi Finals.

Barrel racer Jessica Routier of Buffalo, S.D., and her palomino mare Fiery Miss West, known as Missy, took first in the barrel racing with a time of 17.69. Routier, a mom of five, has qualified for every NFR since 2018. She is currently ranked in the top 10 with a good chance to continue her NFR streak.

Jessica Routier of Buffalo, S.D., and her palomino mare Fiery Miss West (Missy) came to Cheyenne fresh off a championship at the NFR Open in Colorado Springs. They won Quarter Finals 3 of Cheyenne Frontier Days with a time of 17.69 seconds to advance to the Semi Finals this weekend at Frontier Park. PRCA photo by Click Thompson Routier

Landon Beardworth of Red Deer County, Alberta, may not be a household name but he wrestled his steer to the ground in 5.7 seconds to win Quarter Finals 3. That tied for the second-fastest run so far at the 127th Daddy of ’em All. He bested 2019 world champion Ty Erickson and 2022 college champion Walt Arnold for Monday’s win.

Canadian steer wrestler Landon Beardworth posted a time of 5.7 seconds at the 127th Cheyenne Frontier Days to win Quarter Finals 3 on Monday. The former collegiate cowboy will be one of 24 steer wrestlers competing in one of two Semi Final rounds on Friday and Saturday with the top 12 qualifying for Championship Sunday. PRCA photo by Click Thompson Landon

Quarter Finals 4 begins on Tuesday at 12:45 where new contestants in every event except bull riding will vie for spots in the Semi Finals.

The following are unofficial results from the Quarter Finals (third performance) and Semi Finals qualifiers at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 24. Payoff subject to change.

Bareback Riding: 1, Mark Kreder, Claremore, Okla., 86.5 points on Stace Smith Rodeo’s Mr. Harry, $2,448. 2, Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont., 83.5, $1,836. 3, Trevar McAlester, Ronan, Mont., 81, $1,224. 4, Ben Kramer, Max, N.D., 80.5, $612.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Laramie Johnson, Shreveport, La., 4.4 seconds, $2.901. 2, Tammy Barnes, Larkspur, Colo., 4.5, $2,176. 3, K.L. Collmorgen, Lysite, Wyo., 5.0, $1,450. 4, Misti Brown, Valentine, Neb., 5.4, $725.

Tie Down Roping: 1, Trent Creager, Stillwater, Okla., 11.3 seconds, $2,000. 2, Tyson Durfey, Millsap, Texas, 13.1, $1,500. 3, Kalai Nobriga, Kealakekua, Hawaii, 14.1 , $1,000. 4, Carsyn Sunvision, McDade, Texas, $500.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 88.5 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Cover Girl, $ 2,354 . 2, (tie) Cameron Messier, Herald, Calif., and Zac Dallas, Las Cruces, N.M., 86 points, $1,471 each. 4, Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D., 84, $589.

Team Roping: 1, (tie) Miles Kobold, Huntley, Mont., and Cole Sherwood, San Tan Valley, Ariz.; and Mitch Barney, Blair, Neb., and J.W. Nelson, Alta, Iowa, 9.4 seconds, $1,750 each. 3, (tie) Clayton Van Aken, Yoder, Wyo., and Cullen Teller, Ault, Colo.; Curry Kirchner, Ames, Okla., and Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla.; and Teagan Bentley, Casper, Wyo., and Hunter Karlson, Garrison, N.D., 9.7, $500 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Landon Beardworth, Red Deer County, Alberta, Canada, 5.7 seconds, $2,000. 2, Walt Arnold, Coleman, Texas, 6.2, $1,500. 3, Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 7.3, $1,000. 4, Billy Boldon, Oglala, S.D., 8.1, $500.

Barrel Racing: 1, Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D., 17.69 seconds, $2,413. 2, Cheyenne Allan, Mabton, Wash., 17.97, $1,810. 3, Manchi Nace, Laurel, Mont., 17.99, $1,206. 4, Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla., 18.02, $603.

Bull Riding: 1, Tristen Hutchings, Monteview, Idaho, 88 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Touch and Go, $2,397. 2, Canyon Bass, Johnson City, Texas, 87, $1,798. 3, Kase Hitt, Ardmore, Okla., 86, $1,199. 4, Conner Murnion, Jordan, Mont., 84.5, $599. Other Semi Finals qualifiers: Grayson Cole, Fredonia, Pa., 83, and Junior Souza, Sonora, Brazil, 81.5.

The following events do not have Semi Finals.

Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Lavern Borntreger, Elsmere, Neb., 79 points. 2, Jacob Benham, Dodge City, Kan., 70. 3, Carter Sandberg, Casper, Wyo., 62.

Wild Horse Race: No finishers.