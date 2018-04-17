Hay needed urgently by ranchers in Western Oklahoma wildfire area

Large wildfires in Western Oklahoma sparked last week and continue to burn encompassing over 300,000 acres and growing.

"Hay is the number one need right now," said Dana Bay, Woodward County OSU Extension Educator. "Ranchers that were able to save their cattle but lost their grass and hay of their own are in desperate need of hay to sustain those animals."

If you would like to donate hay, please contact Dana Bay at 405-590-0106.

Additionally, a relief fund has been established by the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Foundation (OCF) to help Cattlemen who have been affected by on-going wildfires in Western Oklahoma. All donations will be distributed to ranchers who have been affected by the fires. Funds will be dispersed 90 days after the fire is out. Applications to apply for fire relief funds can be found at

http://www.okcattlemen.org.

"People are quick to want to help those in unfortunate situations, and that is truly humbling. The OCF is happy to provide a place for funds to be held. We will coordinate with the Extension Offices in the affected areas to organize relief efforts and to identify ranchers that are in need," said

Recommended Stories For You

Tiffani Pruitt Coordinator of the OCF, a charitable arm of the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association.

You may donate to this relief effort by mail or online. Make checks payable to Oklahoma

Cattlemen's Foundation, with "Fire Relief" in the memo line and send to P.O. Box 82395.,

Oklahoma City, OK 73148. To donate online, visit http://www.okcattlemen.org .

The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Foundation was created to provide a charitable trust for the

Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association. The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association is the trusted voice of the Oklahoma beef cattle industry and has members in all 77 counties in Oklahoma. To join or learn more go to http://www.okcattlemen.org.