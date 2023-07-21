Hay testing is vital for livestock producers

Testing hay is a small investment that can pay big dividends in efficiency, reduced waste and better ration development.

Troy M. Walz, Extension educator with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension service, said he sees a wide range in hay quality based on the level of maturity of the hay at cutting. Whether the hay is in vegetative stage, putting on a seed head, or has a developed mature seed head can all affect quality. Other factors including fertilization of the field, the growing conditions, the conditions during harvest, and storage conditions are all factors Walz said can affect quality.

The better the sample, he said, the better the test results and information garnered. Walz encourages producers to sample bales with a hay probe, which he said are typically widely available to borrow through local extension offices and even local feed stores.

Round bales should be probed through the curved side and square bales through the short side and “grab” samples should be avoided and are oftentimes rejected by the lab. Walz said in a field with 100 round bales, for example, every fifth bale should be sampled. Walz recommends allowing the bales about 21 days to cure prior to sampling. That said, the time to test hay is before it is fed.

Testing is important to producers, allowing them to balance key nutrients in livestock rations, reduce overfeeding and waste, according to Steve Niemeyer, who has spent 50 years with UNL extension, specializing in beef cattle. Bales within a lot, he said, should be flagged or labeled as results can vary even within a single field.

CP AND TDN

With results in hand, Niemeyer said the nutritional information most important to livestock producers is the crude protein (CP), total digestible nutrients (TDN), and the moisture content. He said nitrate testing is particularly important in drought years, in summer annuals, in fields where manure is present, or where high nitrogen weeds are present, like kochia or pigweed.

“Knowing what you’re feeding is how you can really feed for that animal’s requirements,” Walz said. “When forage is so high, we don’t want to be overfeeding, and definitely we don’t want to be underfeeding, we want to be meeting those requirements.”

Mary Drewnoski, Nebraska Extension breed systems specialist said balancing a ration without a hay analysis is nearly impossible as all hay is not created equal. Smooth bromegrass hay can range from 48 to 58% TDN with CP ranging from 6 to 11%. She said this can be the difference between a growing heifer losing 0.25 pounds per day (lb/d) or gaining 0.37 lb/d. If you were targeting the heifer gaining 1 lb/d you would need to supplement between 1.5 and 3 lb/d of dried distillers to reach this goal. At $300 per ton for dried distillers, this would be a difference in cost of $20 vs. $40 per heifer for a 90-day period.

“If you know what you’re feeding, you just become a better cattleman,” Walz said. “You’re meeting those requirements and you can save the higher quality hay for growing animals or lactating cows with young calves. You can fine tune your rations because the bottom dollar is what’s important because we know it’s not cheap to raise a cow.”