Haynes Cattle Co. “Working Bull” Sale
- TFP Rep: Cody Nye
- Date of Sale: 02/25/2025
- Location: Ogallala Livestock Auction – Ogallala, Neb.
- Auctioneer: Kevin Schow
- Averages:
119 Yearling Angus Bulls Averaged $7,539
Top Angus Bulls:
Lot 2 at $14,250 was HAYNES News Alert 423, DOB: 01/14/2024, SIRE: 44 Good News 1130; MGS: Heiken Broadview. He sold to Hansen Farms, Elsie, Neb.
Lot 4 at $13,750 was HAYNES Good News 4132, DOB: 01/24/2024; SIRE: 44 Good News 1130; MGS: Tehama Patriarch F028. He sold to Zane Connell, Hyannis, Neb.
Lot 36 at $11,750 was HAYNES Dynamic 435, DOB: 01/16/2024; SIRE: B A R Dynamic; MGS: 4M Ace 709. He sold to Troy Dubs, Ashby, Neb.
Lot 1 at $11,750 was HAYNES News Fact 473, DOB: 01/20/2024; SIRE: 44 Good News 1130; MGS: Tehama Patriarch F028. He sold to Darin Robertson, Elsie, Neb.
- Comments:
Gale and Cynthia Haynes welcomed a large crowd to their annual working bull sale in Ogallala Neb. The quality of the offering was outstanding, and competition for good Angus genetics was fierce. Congratulations to the Haynes crew on a good sale.
