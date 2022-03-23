 Haynes Cattle Company ‘Working Bull’ Sale | TheFencePost.com
Haynes Cattle Company ‘Working Bull’ Sale

TFP Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: 02/24/2022

Location: Ogallala Livestock Market-Ogalla, Nebraska

Auctioneer: Kevin Schow

Averages

121 Bulls Averaged $6427

SALE HIGHLIGHTS:

Lot 1 at $20,000, HAYENES PATRIARCH 1267, DOB 1/28/21, TEHAMA PATRIARCH F028 x 3F EPIC 4631, Sold to Brookhouser T-Bone Angus-Brunswick, Nebraska

Lot 9 at $14,000, HAYNES OUTRIGHT 149, DOB 1/9/21, TEHAMA PATRIARCH F028 x BUBS SOUTHERN CHARM AA31, Sold to Hoffman Ranch, Thedford, Nebraska

Lot 30 at $13,000, HAYNES OUTRIGHT 149, DOB 1/9/21, HAYNES OUTRIGHT 452 x 3F EPIC 4631, Sold to Hunt Angus, Milburn, Nebraska

Lot 32 at $10,250, HAYNES OUTRIGHT 178, DOB 1/12/21, HAYNES OUTRIGHT 452 x KCF BENNET FORTRESS, Sold to Jim Reimer, Cimarron, Kansas

4 Bulls were sold for $10,000 to various buyers

