Haynes Cattle Company ‘Working Bull’ Sale
TFP Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: 02/24/2022
Location: Ogallala Livestock Market-Ogalla, Nebraska
Auctioneer: Kevin Schow
Averages
121 Bulls Averaged $6427
SALE HIGHLIGHTS:
Lot 1 at $20,000, HAYENES PATRIARCH 1267, DOB 1/28/21, TEHAMA PATRIARCH F028 x 3F EPIC 4631, Sold to Brookhouser T-Bone Angus-Brunswick, Nebraska
Lot 9 at $14,000, HAYNES OUTRIGHT 149, DOB 1/9/21, TEHAMA PATRIARCH F028 x BUBS SOUTHERN CHARM AA31, Sold to Hoffman Ranch, Thedford, Nebraska
Lot 30 at $13,000, HAYNES OUTRIGHT 149, DOB 1/9/21, HAYNES OUTRIGHT 452 x 3F EPIC 4631, Sold to Hunt Angus, Milburn, Nebraska
Lot 32 at $10,250, HAYNES OUTRIGHT 178, DOB 1/12/21, HAYNES OUTRIGHT 452 x KCF BENNET FORTRESS, Sold to Jim Reimer, Cimarron, Kansas
4 Bulls were sold for $10,000 to various buyers
[placeholder]
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User