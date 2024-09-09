Headline: Who is Adams County 4-H?

Today, 4-H is active in nearly every county in Colorado, across the United States, and extends to over 70 countries worldwide. Courtesy photo

4-H

You might have seen 4-H at your County or State Fair and thought it was just about raising sheep and cows, or perhaps you’ve never heard of 4-H at all.

To understand what 4-H is, let’s start from the beginning. In around 1900, 4-H began as a way to reach parents with improved farm and home practices and to address the needs and interests of rural youth that schools were not meeting. The first 4-H Clubs were small groups focused on specific topics like corn production and tomato canning. While 4-H has evolved over the years, its core mission of enhancing the lives of youth through hands-on learning opportunities remains the same. The roots of 4-H are deeply embedded in livestock and agriculture and are still a key piece, but over the years 4-H has grown to much more.

Today, 4-H is active in nearly every county in Colorado, across the United States, and extends to over 70 countries worldwide. In Adams County, youth can explore diverse projects such as beekeeping, cake decorating, shooting sports, rocketry, and more. Adams County offers traditional clubs, school programs, and activities after school in libraries, recreation centers and other community spaces.

Want to learn more about 4-H in Adams County? Join us at the Adams County 4-H Open House to discover what 4-H has to offer, participate in hands-on activities, meet some furry or scaly friends up close, and savor tasty treats while you mingle.

Oct. 22, 5-8 p.m. at Adams County Fairgrounds – Exhibit Hall (9755 Henderson Rd., Brighton, CO 80601)

Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m. at Bennett Community Center (1100 W. Colfax Ave., Bennett, CO 80102)