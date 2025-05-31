Health or wealth

It seems like snake oil salesmen are on the loose and in high gear at feedlots and cow/calf operations. I had a dairy owner and one feedlot owner tell me that they had had eight salesmen stop before noon one day, telling them that their product would increase milk production by 3 to 9 pounds per day per cow and see a weight gain of 0.3 up to 0.7 pounds per day more than they were. Quite impressive.

Considering the lowest claim, let’s put some math to this. The average Holstein produces 6 to 8 gallons of milk per day. That is 51 pounds of milk per day (rounded off).

Now, let’s take the eight snake oil salesmen’s boasts and make some sense of them. Eight times 6 gallons, the lowest boasted number, is 412 pounds more milk per day per cow over and above the 51 1/2 pounds they already produce. That totals 463 pounds of milk per cow per day. That makes one cow produce nearly 54 gallons of milk per day. I don’t think so.

With feedlots, these salespeople are promising 0.3-0.7 extra pounds of weight gain per day, per animal over and above the regular weight gain.

Again. Let’s look at the math. Just at 0.3 pounds per day per cow in a 180-day turn, one animal will gain 54 pounds more than without the additive. Fifty-four pounds times eight claims is 432 pounds gain over and above normal gain per animal per turn. Why shoot for the moon when we can get to Pluto?

If that is true, sign me up for that. If it works for dairy cows and feedlot cattle, will my hens lay two dozen eggs per hen per day? Honestly, we know that is preposterous. Common sense tells us that it isn’t possible.

Granted, there are products out there that will increase dairy cattle milk production or beef cattle to gain more, but to be tried, tested and true is a completely different matter.

Scientific studies are so expensive that few of these snake oil salespeople or companies producing the snake oil have invested in these studies to prove their product.

We can all understand that money talks, and you know what walks. The funds required to perform these studies are a lot of money, and some folks just aren’t ready to put their product to the test. On top of that, cattle or dairy producers do not want to gamble with their livelihood on an experiment.

When considering a product to add to your livestock regimen, listen to what the salespeople have to say and ask pertinent questions, such as:

1. Has there been a scientific study to substantiate your claim?

2. If not, do you have a contact number for someone who is currently using the product to substantiate your claims?

3. Is the cost of the product going to put a financial burden on my already struggling finances?

4. What can I expect in return for using the product? Will it be immediate, weeks, or months to see the benefit?

5. Is the product Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Department of Agriculture or National Science Foundation certified?

If they can answer just two or three of these questions satisfactorily, then their product is more than likely going to yield at least some of the boasts. Will it be enough to justify the purchase? That is yet to be seen. Every operation has different parameters and requirements.

Failure could be water-related, feed-related or other conditions related. Success has the same variables.

One example is a feedlot in Colorado that has a water treatment system. It is a good system, plumbed in correctly, and using a very good product. However, because they have the pump set so low, they only get some benefits from the product they are injecting into the water. The limited results are not the failure of the product, it is due to poor or incorrect distribution of the product.

The same could be said about all supplements or injections into feed or water. Proper usage is important. Too little gets poor or no positive results; too much could promote poorer health, and a loss of money.

It all comes down to the real benefit you receive from using the product properly. What are you really looking for? Is it weight gain or milk increase? Is it the wealth in your pocket or the health of your animals?

Yes, wealth is wanted and needed, but if it does nothing for the health of the animal, then is it worth the money you spend? Replacements for your herd are very expensive.

All the snake oil salespeople focus on the profitability of their product. Their product will make the cattle gain more weight, or the dairy cow will produce more milk. That is all fine and good, but when it does nothing for the health of the animal, it is not worth the investment.

Short of a scientific study, testimonies and anecdotal stories are the best that you can rely on. Do your homework. If they give a specific reference, call them and see if it is true. Consider what they call their miracle ingredient, search it out.

For example, hydrogen peroxide is an amazing product to inject into your water, in the well or into the waterline. It does several things. It softens the water a bit. It kills anaerobic organisms that are harmful to the health of the animal. It takes care of the sulfur or rotten egg smell, and more. It kills E. coli and coliform bacteria. It is healthy for the animal when used at the correct parts per million (ppm). But like all supplements, if it is distributed incorrectly, it will not work properly.

While addressing hydrogen peroxide, not all of them are created equal. There are different percentages to consider, and whether they are certified by the EPA, USDA or NSF. Is it food grade or a lower grade version, or is it stabilized hydrogen peroxide?

One thing to remember about any product is whether the product is certified by any agency as healthy for your animal. The health of your animal is worth far more than the supposed wealth they claim. A product that results in a healthy animal will produce longer and more dependably than one that goes for the quick buck.

Healthy cattle compare to a healthy bottom line at the end of the year.