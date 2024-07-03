Hearing on the High Plains: Water solutions on both sides of the state line

U.S. Sens. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., ranking member of the Subcommittee on Conservation, Climate, Forestry, and Natural Resources and Michael Bennet, D-Colo., chairman, host a subcommittee meeting in Burlington, Colo., titled “Hearing on the High Plains: Combating Drought with Innovation,”

Witnesses from both sides of the state line testified in a panel discussion with the senators, including Robert Sakata, Colorado’s first Agricultural Water Policy Adviser at the Colorado Department of Agriculture. Sakata spoke to the challenges facing agriculture ranging from climate change to the loss of irrigated farm ground, population growth, limited financial resources and, of course, drought.

Sakata said water rights in Colorado and across the West are unique, governed by the “Prior Appropriation System.” This system of water allocation controls who uses how much water, the types of uses allowed, and when those waters can be used. He said during drought, the fair administration of water rights has been and will continue to be challenging, expensive, and painful for Colorado agriculture.

“For example, on May 8, 2006, the Colorado state engineer ordered over 440 alluvial groundwater wells to be shut down in the South Platte basin in northeastern Colorado because they were found to have insufficient augmentation plans, causing injury to downstream senior water rights holders,” he said. “Our family farm had four wells that were red tagged and we were forced to look for alternative water, which during that drought period was impossible. Instead, we just watched as our crops withered away and died. It would have been easy for us to sell out and give up farming — and the pressure to do so is even greater today as our surface water rights are more valuable than the land we farm — but I believe in farming and the importance of it to our society.”

OTHER CHALLENGES

Sakata also cited the major challenges to agriculture producers of skyrocketing input costs, increasing labor rates, a shortage of seasonal housing, commodity market fluctuations and supply chain disruptions.

“Farmers can’t afford to take on another risk of modifying their operations with the risk of no return,” he said. “As a personal example on our farm when we switched from growing fresh vegetables to feed crops for our local dairies, it gave us the opportunity to move away from intensive soil tillage practices. We bought a new planter and strip-till machine to be able to incorporate reduced tillage into our operation at a cost of $183,572.06. The first season we implemented reduced tillage using this new equipment, almost all of our pinto bean crop was a failure, and we didn’t make enough money to pay off the loan for that investment. I am happy to report that we are now using that machine more successfully, and we were very fortunate to eventually be able to recover from those losses mainly through the sale of our vegetable farming equipment. But many operations are not as lucky.”

Constance C. Owen, the director of the Kansas Water Office, said the latest drought declaration from Gov. Laura Kelly was issued on June 7, 2024, through executive proclamation. The drought declaration placed four counties into emergency status, 35 counties in warning status, and 66 counties in watch status. Although this declaration is not nearly as dire as in some recent years, the forecast for the coming summer predicts warmer and drier conditions.

“In Kansas, the economic driver for most of the state is agriculture, including crops and livestock,” Owen said. “Without adequate water, the domino effect of drought can cripple a local, regional and statewide economy. With large scale crop failures due to drought, the lost income stream is felt down the supply chain, from seed sellers to equipment repair shops, to grocery stores and local retailers. Predictably, the impact can lead to higher food prices and food scarcity. Ultimately, severe and extended drought conditions can threaten national security interests.”

Extreme high temperatures and higher than normal wind conditions contributed to the agricultural devastation.

“Across western Kansas — in towns from WaKeeney to Dodge City to Oakley — the number of 100-degree days in 2022 landed in the top 10 of all years on record,” she said. “Some areas experienced wind conditions breaking records dating back to the 1940s. In the summer of 2022, the intense heat and lack of precipitation was responsible for the deaths of thousands of cattle in several Kansas counties, including Seward, Haskell, Grant, Finney, Gray and Scott. Kansas sits behind only Texas and North Dakota in the number of billion-dollar drought disasters dating back to 1980.”

Roughly 65% of Kansas billion-dollar disaster events dating back to 1980, she said, are drought-related.

LOOKING BACK

Yuma County farmer and former Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Don Brown spoke about the Republican River Compact and its history between Colorado and Nebraska water users.

“Numerous projects have been undertaken including building a $60 million Compact Compliance Pipeline which pumps water directly from the Ogallala Aquifer located in the sand hills north of Wray, Colo., and dumps it into the Republican River at the Nebraska state line,” Brown said. “Other tools include purchasing groundwater rights and surface water rights from individuals as well as leasing surface water rights from the Yuma County Water Authority. The surface water is allowed to flow unimpeded down the river assisting in compliance.”

The surest method, though, of achieving compliance according to the structure of the complex groundwater model is the retirement of irrigated acres in the Colorado portion of the basin.

“In order to assist producers in withstanding the negative financial impact of retiring their irrigated acres the Republican River Water Conservation District has incorporated several programs, a smorgasbord of choices if you will, utilizing RRWCD dollars as well as USDA dollars,” he said. “Typically, these programs consist of a blend of RRWCD and USDA funds.”

RETIRING IRRIGATED ACRES

Brown has been actively involved in asking USDA to create a Dryland Farmable Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program in order to provide additional encouragement for farmers to retire acres from irrigation.

“In fact, as the Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture I collaborated with the Kansas Secretary of Agriculture in drafting language for the 2018 farm bill which allows dryland farming on qualifying Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program acres,” he said. “Thanks to Sen. Bennet of Colorado’s leadership in championing these provisions the 2018 farm bill left the ultimate decision for implementation in the hands of the secretary. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack recognized the value of a DFCREP and FSA created CP100 under the auspices of the Colorado RRCREP. The intent of CP100 is to allow farmers who own productive high quality soils to permanently retire the irrigation wells but continue to dryland farm the properties as they had been prior to irrigation. Farmers who have younger family members wanting to return to production agriculture need farmable acres and the 15-year non-farmable retirement period eliminates a generation of young people. Per the requirements of the conventional CREP provisions within the rules and regulations of CP100 highly erodible soils must be planted to native grass. On May 8, 2023, the USDA formally announced that producers could enroll eligible land in “CP100, Annual Crop Production, Non-Irrigated.” As to this date June 26, 2024, over one year later, the local Colorado FSA offices have received zero applications.”

Brown said this lack of interest by producers confirmed that in order to remove some of these barriers it is quite apparent the introduction of S. 1224 in the 118th Congress — 1st Session on April 20, 2023 — Titled “Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program Improvement Act of 2023” by Sen. Bennet and for Sens. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., Jerry Moran, R-Kan., and Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., is necessary.

Colorado Sen. Cleave Simpson, a farmer in the Rio Grande Basin, said there are significant differences between the two basins and in his area, surface water irrigation developed in the period between 1850 and 1870 but by 1900 the streams and rivers of the San Luis Valley were over appropriated, meaning there was insufficient streamflow to serve the needs of all of the irrigators.

The San Luis Valley agricultural community, led by the Rio Grande Water Conservation District, determined to reduce the total number of irrigated acres within the valley.

“And to thereby reduce the overall pumping from the valley aquifers in order to ensure the protection of soil health, stream health, wetland health and community sustainability,” Simpson said. “Having developed the governmental structures necessary to undertake this effort to purchase existing irrigated agricultural land and return it to native conditions, the local community reached out to the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Farm Service Agency in order to take advantage of several conservation programs that were offered. In furtherance of their goal of reducing overall consumptive use and irrigated acreage within the San Luis Valley the district entered into cooperative agreements with the State of Colorado and its Department of Agriculture and its Department of Natural Resources in order to ensure that all levels of government were participating in this conservation effort.”

Simpson said these agencies initially developed a CREP for one of the more intensely irrigated parts of the valley and agreed to provide locally funded bonuses in addition to the required cost-share to encourage agriculturalists to include land within the CREP program. In addition, they created an Environmental Quality Incentives Program to also remove irrigated land permanently from production and again provided local funding for a bonus payment to compensate the participants for the inclusion of land in the program to remove acreage from present and future irrigation.

“Other entities within the San Luis Valley also applied three for Regional Conservation Partnership Program funds and access to other tailored programs,” he said. “In addition to the use of the available federal programs to support the efforts of the RGWCD, we would like to report, and seek your support of, the unique groundwater easement program being pioneered by the district, local irrigators, with leadership and support from Colorado Open Lands. We seek your support of this unique program as well.”

Sen. Michael Bennet told The Fence Post he remains focused on the drought bearing down on farmers on both sides of the state lines.

“This field hearing made it even more clear that farmers and ranchers are on the front lines of a five-alarm crisis,” Bennet said. “I was glad to hear their stories and solutions to this historic drought. We can’t address this crisis without a USDA that can innovate to meet Western producers’ needs. Sen. Marshall and I intend to take what we learned back to Washington to improve conservation and drought programs in the upcoming farm bill.”

Panelists also included Peter Goble, climatologist, Colorado State University; Christopher A. Redmond, assistant meteorologist, Kansas Mesonet manager, Kansas State University; Alexander Funk, director of water resources and senior counsel, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, Denver; Kate Greenberg, Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture; Earl D. Lewis Jr., chief engineer and director of Water Resources, Division of Water Resources, Kansas Department of Agriculture; Patrick Milan Janssen, president, Kansas Water PACK, Kinsley, Kan.; Curtis E. Sayles, owner and manager, CFS Farms, Seibert, Colo.; Carlyle Currier, president, Colorado Farm Bureau; Jeff Sternberger, owner and general manager, Midwest Feeders, Inc., Ingalls, Kan.; Amy France, vice chair, National Sorghum Producers, Scott City, Kan.; and Sarah Parmar, director of conservation, Colorado Open Lands.