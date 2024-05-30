Heaven must have horses

Hello friends everywhere. Welcome to June and to summer 2024. It has been a good spring here on Middle Water Creek, I hope your spring has been going well also. We had some good wet snows that came later in spring and gave us some deep moisture. Then we got some rains, and they all came slow and easy, really soaking into the ground. These continued until it warmed up and the grass began to green. The grass greened up and began to grow. Every time it started to get a little bit dry we would get another rain. This pattern has continued up to the present,

The grass is green and growing and the cows are fat and happy. You can usually find them laying down, shaded up chewing their cuds by about 10 o’clock every morning. Our calving season starts in late April and is mainly in May and June. The calves have been hitting the ground in the warm spring sunshine and on nice green grass. Their mamas are milking heavy, so naturally the calves are really growing. To borrow a line from Garrison Keillor, and adapt it to meet this writer’s needs: “Here on Middle Water Creek where all the calves are above average, the grass is a lush green and the sky is a perfect blue.”

June is a time of the year when each day a person needs to be in the saddle out riding by sun-up in the morning and have the day scheduled to spend a large share of the day in the saddle. Planning I must say, to return to the house before the afternoon thunderheads begin to fire off any lightning bolts or the proverbial Rain Gods decide you need a bath, hat boots, clothes and all. Maybe so! But June is a great time of year to be outside.

Wasn’t it John Denver who wrote: ‘Almost heaven, Colorado.

West Elk Mountains, Arkansas River

Maybe my memory has had an environmental influence through my travels around western Colorado and dis-remembers the exact wording as Denver wrote it.

Well in any case, come take a ride with me through the canyons and draws of an old cowboy’s mind about a possible aspect of Heaven.

Are there Horses in Heaven?

Standing at the branding pen gate,

He ponders on a question of late.

He moves a lot slower these days,

His cowboy heart still guides all his ways.

In the canyons and draws of his mind,

Are the memories of a thousand trails left behind.

He spots a Mule deer hidden in plain sight,

Blending into his background just right.

The beauty of the life that he lives,

Quick thanks to the Father he gives.

His horse noses his pockets for treats,

As the first rays of morning, he greets.

Still, he ponders his question with care,

In heaven will there be horses there?

Heaven will be perfect in all ways,

With the Savior we’ll live for all days.

Forever we’ll walk by His side,

So yes there must be horses to ride.

The horses that he loved so much,

With mouths so soft to the touch.

And soft eyes that never will end

Those soft eyes, the eyes of a friend.

And gait so smooth, cowy, and fast,

As we ride through those meadows that last.

Heaven will be perfect, God’s word says that it’s true,

So He’s sure there will be horses there too.

He closes the gate and swings up on Old Jim,

His wife and hot coffee are waiting on him.

The beauty of this morning is so pure,

And Yes, Heaven will have horses for sure!