Heavenly Kisses | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

2 egg whites

1/2 tsp. vanilla

1/2 c. fine granulated sugar, divided

Preheat oven to 250 degrees.

Beat egg whites until stiff and dry.

Beat in 6 tbsp. sugar, a spoon at a time, until peaks form.

Add vanilla, then fold in rest of sugar.

Shape with spoon on cookie sheet.

Bake for 50 minutes.