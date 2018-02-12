 Heavenly Kisses | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

2 egg whites
1/2 tsp. vanilla
1/2 c. fine granulated sugar, divided

Preheat oven to 250 degrees.
Beat egg whites until stiff and dry.
Beat in 6 tbsp. sugar, a spoon at a time, until peaks form.
Add vanilla, then fold in rest of sugar.
Shape with spoon on cookie sheet.
Bake for 50 minutes.