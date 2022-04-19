Hebbert Charolais 40th Annual Bull Sale

TFP Rep: Jake Stamant

Date of Sale: 04/09/2022

Location: Hyannis, Neb.

Auctioneer: Kyle Schow

Sale Average:

95 Bulls Avg. $4,092.00

Top Bulls:

Lot 9 HC Agate 1417 Sold for $29,000.00 to C&L Ranch – Ashton, ID & Small Livestock — Winnemucca, NV

Lot 1 HC Arlington 1364 Sold for $9,500.00 to J.H. Minor & CO. – Hyannis, NE

Lot 58 HC Agate 1383 Sold for $8,750.00 to J.H. Minor & Co. — Hyannis, NE

Lot 2 HC Momentum 1333 Sold for $8,500.00 to Zeisler Charolais — Butte, NE

Comments

April 9 brought a great day for the 40th Annual Bull sale for Hebbert Charolais. The crowd on hand to see the sale offering was very good. The bulls for the Hebbert Ranch had lots of quality and depth lead by the lot 9 bull that sold for $29,000.