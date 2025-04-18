Hebbert Charolais 43rd Annual Bull Sale
- TFP Rep: Cody Nye
- Date of Sale: 04/12/2025
- Location: At the Hebbert Sale Facility – Hyannis, Neb.
- Auctioneer: Kyle Schow
- Averages:
97 Yearling Charolais Bulls averaged $6,536.
Top Bulls:
Lot 3 – $18,500. HC Cowtown 4541. DOB: 3/23/24; Sire: Fink Cowtown 231ET; MGS: LT-HC Blue Rock 0368 P. Sold to Small Livestock of Winnemucca, Nev.
Lot 39 – $14,000. HC Thor 4344. DOB: 3/10/24; Sire: Renn Thorogood 805F; MGS: HC Free Range 4201ET. Sold to Domek Charolais of Wibaux, Mont.
Lot 5 – $13,000. HC AD Astra 4370. DOB: 3/26/24; Sire: CCC AD Astra 1027 P; MGS: RBM Fargo Y111. Sold to Vinton Land & Cattle of Mullen, Neb.
Lot 2 – $12,500. HC Judge 4380. DOB: 4/10/24; Sire: LT Judge 0619 PLD; MGS: WC Total Rush 3044 P. Sold to Vinton Land & Cattle of Mullen, Neb.
Lot 37 – $12,500. HC Ad Astra 4328. DOB: 3/12/24; Sire: CCC Ad Astra 1027 P; MGS: HC Pendleton 3834. Sold to Vinton Land & Cattle of Mullen, Neb.
- Comments:
It was a warm spring day for Hebberts to host their 43rd Annual Charolais Bull Sale. They welcomed many return and new customers to their sale facility east of Hyannis to appraise the 2025 offering. The bidding was active all the way through the last lot and bulls sold to breeders all over the country. The Hebbert Ranch has a storied history in the Sandhills and is now seven generations deep. Congratulations to everyone involved on a great sale.
