Heinrich to succeed Baldwin as chair of Senate Ag Approps

Heinrich

Heinrich-RFP-022023

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., will be chairman of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee for the 118th Congress, succeeding Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., who will chair the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Subcommittee.

Heinrich

Heinrich-RFP-022023

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., will continue to be ranking member on the subcommittee.

Hoeven

Hoeven-RFP-022023

The announcement of Appropriations subcommittee leadership positions was made jointly today by Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, the ranking member on the full committee.