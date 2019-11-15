Heitkamp: Democrats need to explain impeachment case to rural Americans

Citing social media analysis showing anti-impeachment sentiment growing in rural America, former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., a founding board member of the One Country Project, said Thursday, “The trend in online discussion is clear and concerning. Democrats would be well served to redouble their efforts to explain their case and their commitment to an open process.”

“Listening to rural online conversations about impeachment won’t tell us everything, but it does show that Republican talking points — the divisive rhetoric, denial about the president’s attempt to extort a foreign country for personal political gain, and attacks on the process — are beginning to have an effect,” Heitkamp said as she released the report.

“We are seeing consistent outrage from supporters of the president online. They do not defend his conduct, instead they label the process as corrupt; they do not demand due process, instead they accuse Democrats of staging a ‘corrupt inquiry.’

“The Republican Party continues to march lockstep with the president, and their aggressive public relations campaign is focused on obfuscating and undermining a legal and transparent inquiry because they have no legitimate defense of the president’s corrupt behavior.”