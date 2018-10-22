Heitkamp talks ag while GOP focuses on sex assault ad

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., who is in a tight re-election race against Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., is continuing to focus on problems in the agriculture sector.

On Friday she said in a news release that Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue's announcement that he would follow President Donald Trump's proposal to cut agency budgets by 5 percent threatens the farm economy because the administration has previously proposed cuts to crop insurance in recent budgets.

"With a trade war threatening farm country and an anemic bailout package that doesn't take into account North Dakota's needs and geography, it's shameful to consider throwing our farmers yet another wrench of uncertainty," Heitkamp said.

"If past budgets from this administration are any indication of what they'll cut, then crop insurance is at risk, which should worry everyone. It's not only bad policy, it sends the wrong message to the farmers who are already bearing the brunt of the administration's reckless trade war. USDA needs to respect rural America and reject these harmful and unnecessary cuts."

Today in a news release, Heitkamp said, "There's no such thing as short term pain for farmers in a trade war, and new predictions for 2019 are very worrying for our ag economy and the communities that depend on this vital industry."

"North Dakota farmers spent decades building a market for soybeans in China, and they're seeing it evaporate before their eyes because of the administration's shortsighted trade policies," Heitkamp said.

"We can't be silent in the face of this self-inflicted wound to North Dakota's largest industries, and I'll keep fighting for smart trade policies that protect workers and expand markets for the goods we proudly grow and produce for the world."

Meanwhile, the North Dakota Republican Party continued to focus on an ad that Heitkamp placed in newspapers that included names of women who said they did not agree to be in the ad or were not victims of sexual assault.

Heitkamp, who has apologized, had placed the ad in an attempt to defend her vote against the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court.

"Nearly one week after Heidi Heitkamp outed victims of sexual assault without their consent, she is still not being truthful," said North Dakota Republican Party Communications Director Jake Wilkins said in an email to reporters today.

"Many victims said this horrible tragedy ruined their lives, yet Heidi Heitkamp is dead set on continuing to lie to them and to the people of North Dakota."