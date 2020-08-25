Help fill seats at the RAM NCFR

With COVID-19 restrictions on outdoor events, the Island Grove arena will look a little emptier during the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo this September. Instead of leaving the seats vacant, the Greeley Stampede is selling those seats as a fundraiser. “We are always looking for fun ways to give back to the community”, commented Justin Watada, Greeley Stampede general manager. “Selling the seats will not only help make the arena look fuller, it gives us an opportunity to give back.”

When you purchase an empty seat, the Greeley Stampede will create a cutout to fill the seat that will remain for all five performances of the rodeo series which will be televised on the Cowboy Channel and the Cowboy Channel+ app. Each cutout will be custom made with the purchasers provided photo. “You can submit a photo of yourself, a loved one, your favorite barista, whatever you want really as long as you own the rights to the photo,” continued Watada. The cutouts will be placed around the bucking chutes, one of the most visible locations in the arena. A portion of each seat cutout sold, $100 per location, will benefit the Friends of Island Grove as well as the purchaser’s choice of participating non-profit organizations.

To purchase a seat cutout and support community organizations, visit greeleystampede.org/p/fundraiser. The deadline to purchase a seat cutout is quickly approaching! To make sure your cutout is included, complete the form and submit a photo by Wednesday, Sept. 2. There are a few limitations on the type of photos that can be submitted, so be sure to check out the information section on the site before purchasing.