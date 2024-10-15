Help is on the way

It’s been another terrible fire season, and to top it off a horrendous hurricane season. And, once again neighbors, friends and strangers got together to help people impacted by these disasters.

It warms my heart to see people collecting fencing materials because when ranchers are impacted their immediate reaction is to take care of their family and their livestock.

Their friends and neighbors understand this and right away start to figure out how to provide fencing materials to those who need it.

When I was driving through South Dakota recently on my way back from North Dakota I saw the remnants of several small fires along the highway. Those fires fortunately were under control but I’m sure there was some fencing that had to be replaced.

Now we must hope that snow cover and rain will help the fire-damaged land recover so it can be grazed once again.

It never ceases to amaze me that there are people who make it their job to help clean up after natural disasters and I thank God they exist.

I saw the goodness of humanity after the flood of 1997 when the city of Grand Forks, N.D., was devastated. There were so many groups of people who descended on the city to help people muck out basements and in some cases tear down whole structures. These people came from all over the United States and some of them who were retired basically did this for a living. They (some of them were retirees) would travel from one disaster impacted community to another lending a helping hand. As a reporter, I encountered a lot of these groups in communities that were impacted by flooding or tornadoes. I always wanted to interview them, but they refused saying they weren’t looking for notoriety.

These people were able to get ready at a moment’s notice and they don’t ask for anything in return for their help because they know most of the people who they are assisting don’t have the means to pay them.

It is going to take years to clean up the hurricane damage from Helene and Milton but as soon as the storms subsided people came in to help in droves. It was amazing to see the many people who came in with helicopters after Helene to rescue people and deliver water, food, medicines and other supplies to people who had no access to the basics they need to live. Humanitarian organizations swarmed the area and provided necessities to people who found themselves homeless and hungry.

Some of the people caught in these disasters may never recover and others will pay a great price to be whole again.

Speaking of neighbors helping neighbors when I was young my mother worked as a registered nurse in a nearby town. At one time she was taking care of one of our neighbors. He was so grateful for her care that when he got out of the hospital, he would always blow snow out of our driveway in the winter to make sure she would be able to get to work.

I think I speak for everyone here at The Fence Post that we are praying for the people who have been impacted by natural disasters and hope their lives and livelihoods will be restored.

And, of course, we mourn the lives of hundreds of people who have died in these disasters.