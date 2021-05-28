LINCOLN, Neb. — There’s a help wanted sign out on the gate for the 2021 National High School Finals Rodeo.

When the National High School Finals Rodeo gallops into Lincoln July 18-24, about 700 volunteers will be needed to host the largest rodeo in the world.

Over 1,700 high school rodeo athletes, plus their families, will be at the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds for the event, which features 13 performances over seven days.

Volunteers will be needed for a variety of tasks: from checking in contestants, RVs and horses, to helping with cafes, taking tickets, attending parking lots, and more.

Volunteering at the National High School Finals has its benefits, said Ann Bruntz, lead volunteer coordinator for the event.

“It’s an electric atmosphere,” she said. “I get my adrenaline going from working around good volunteers, and it’s a great way to spend time in a rodeo atmosphere.”

Shifts vary, depending on the job, and service organizations can earn money for their organization. Volunteer hours can also be used for community service hours.

The National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln, Neb., will be an exciting atmosphere in which to volunteer. The rodeo, which runs July 18-24, is in search of volunteers to help in a variety of capacities. Courtesy photo



HOB NOBBING

Bruntz also said there’s a chance to rub elbows with high school rodeo stars who might someday be professional rodeo stars.

And volunteers don’t have to live close to Lincoln to give of their time. Two of Bruntz’s family members, one from Grant, Neb., and one from Leesburg, Va., are planning on helping with nationals.

Volunteers will receive free beverages, a t-shirt, and a rodeo ticket (depending on the number of hours worked).

To see the different roles, plus shifts, and to sign up, visit NHSFRLincolnhsfr.org/volunteer. Click on the “see volunteer shifts” for more information on the different jobs and shifts.

For more information on the National High School Finals Rodeo, visit Lincoln’s NHSFR website at NHSFRLincoln.org or the national association’s website at NHSRA.com.