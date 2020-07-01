Hemp growers to explore checkoff

The National Industrial Hemp Council and The Hemp Industries Association announced today they’ve entered into an agreement to work together to explore the creation of a marketing checkoff program to promote hemp.

“Today is another step forward in the right direction for hemp farmers and consumers of hemp-related products,” said Patrick Atagi, board chairman of NIHC. “A checkoff program further legitimizes a rapidly growing industry and will help hemp farmers compete on a level playing field with producers of other agricultural-related commodities.”

“The HIA continues to focus on building the hemp economy and bringing industries together, beginning with hemp farming,” said Rick Trojan, president of HIA. “This first-of-its-kind agreement with NIHC creates a focus on gathering data and distributing education as hemp cultivation expands nationally. It’s through these types of collaborations that we learn together and establish a solid foundation for hemp today, and over the next decade.”

The production of hemp was made legal by the 2018 farm bill passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump.

The NIHC and HIA said they expect to form a working group with representatives from across the industry that would discuss the details of how a hemp checkoff would be structured and operate. The effort of the working group would guide the development of a proposal to submit to the USDA that will include an industry analysis, justification for the program, program objectives, and the impact on small businesses.