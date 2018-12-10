Heng-Moss named Agricultural Sciences and Nature Resources dean at UNL

LINCOLN, Neb. – Tiffany Heng-Moss, who has served as interim dean of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln's College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources since July 2017, has been named permanent dean of the college.

Mike Boehm, Harlan Vice Chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, made the announcement Dec. 10. Heng-Moss will formally begin the appointment, which is pending Board of Regents approval, in early 2019.

"Tiffany has done a tremendous job in leading CASNR's efforts of preparing the next generation of leaders and problem solvers," Boehm said. "Tiffany is a nationally recognized teacher and scholar, and an amazingly collaborative innovator. I am confident in her abilities to build upon the college's momentum and am very excited that she has accepted this key leadership role."

Now in its 146th year, the college is working to link curricular, co-curricular and experiential learning to prepare students for careers addressing global challenges. The college is focused on preparing students to engage in a globalized world. IANR has developed a number of new partnerships around the world to expand international programming with the shared goal of preparing students as leaders for a future in which demands on food, energy and water systems will challenge sustainability.

"I am truly honored to be named dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources," Heng-Moss said. "The goal of the college is to foster an inclusive environment that empowers our students to be difference makers on campus, across the state and around the globe. I look forward to continuing to partner with those within CASNR and the broader university community to make this a reality."

In 2018, Nebraska was named one of the top 50 universities in the world for agriculture and forestry in the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings. This was the second year in a row Nebraska appeared in the ranking.

As an administrator within the college, Heng-Moss has led the development of IANR's graduate education framework, graduate attributes and a smart enrollment growth framework. Prior to her administrative role, Heng-Moss developed and taught both graduate and undergraduate courses in the Department of Entomology. She also provided leadership for the development and implementation of the insect science bachelor's degree program. Her research focused primarily on insect science and pest-management strategies. She has authored or co-authored more than 90 refereed teaching and research articles.

Heng-Moss is a prior recipient of the University of Nebraska's Outstanding Teaching and Instructional Creativity Award, which recognizes faculty members who have demonstrated meritorious and sustained records of excellence in creativity and teaching.

Heng-Moss holds a bachelor's degree in horticulture, and master's and doctoral degrees in entomology from Nebraska.

To learn more about CASNR, visit https://casnr.unl.edu.