Henry to lead U.S. Wheat Associates policy team again

Henry



ARLINGTON, Va. — U.S. Wheat Associates announces that a familiar face is returning to the organization, naming Dalton Henry as vice president of policy. Henry starts his position Aug. 20, 2019, based in the USW headquarters office in Arlington, Va. Previously, Henry worked for USW in the same role from March 2015 to December 2016. USW is the wheat industry’s export market development organization. “We are happy to have Dalton return to a role he previously served well,” said Vince Peterson, USW president. “Trade policy continues to be a critical part of USW’s mission to develop, maintain and expand overseas markets. Dalton has a strong commitment to our industry and fully understands how important reducing international trade barriers is to our mission representing U.S. wheat farmers.”

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to rejoin the team at U.S. Wheat,” Henry said. “Trade policy has always been a critical piece of the puzzle for wheat producers, and I look forward to working on their behalf.”

A May 2010 graduate of Kansas State University, Henry earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications and journalism, with an emphasis in agricultural economics. He grew up on and is still involved with his family’s diversified crop and livestock operation near Randolph, Kan. In 2017, he was recognized with the K-State Alumni Association’s Distinguished Young Alumni Award.

Henry joined Kansas Wheat in 2010 as director of government affairs, where he handled implementing policies for the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and managed the association’s membership. Henry left USW in 2016 for the opportunity to work on policy affecting his home congressional district in Kansas and joined the office of U.S. Congressmen Roger Marshall as legislative director. Most recently, Henry co-founded Roots and Legacies Consulting, Inc., that offers services including strategic communication and marketing support, event and project management, association management and overall business operations consulting.