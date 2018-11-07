Here are the new House Democratic ag leaders

The Democratic takeover of the House of Representatives will return House Agriculture Committee ranking member Collin Peterson, D-Minn., to the chairmanship of the committee.

The change in January would put the ranking members of the subcommittees in line to be chairs if the same subcommittee structure is maintained — and if the members choose to stay on the Agriculture committee.

In any case, they are some of the most senior Democrats on the committee and likely to be in leadership on agricultural issues:

▪ Rep. David Scott of Georgia is the ranking member on the Commodity, Exchanges, Energy and Credit Subcommittee.

▪ Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio is the ranking member on the Conservation and Forestry Subcommittee.

▪ Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts is the ranking member on the Nutrition Subcommittee. But he is also in line to chair the House Rules Committee, which could limit his time for the Agriculture committee.

▪ Rep. Jim Costa of California is the ranking member on the Livestock and Foreign Agriculture Subcommittee.

Two subcommittee ranking members are leaving Congress:

▪ Rep. Rick Nolan, who was the ranking member on the General Farm Commodities and Risk Management Subcommittee, is retiring.

▪ Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, ranking member of the Biotechnology, Horticulture and Research Subcommittee, was elected governor of New Mexico last night.