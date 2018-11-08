Hereford breeders honored for 50 years in the business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In celebration of 50 years in the Hereford business, Hereford breeders were recognized for their commitment as Golden Breeders on Oct. 26, during the American Hereford Association Hereford Honorees Reception in Kansas City, Mo.

"It is impressive to see the number of Golden Hereford Breeder award recipients. This award is an immense achievement as a cattle producer," said Shane Bedwell, AHA chief operating officer and director of breed improvement. "The AHA commends the dedication and longstanding passion of these families within the Hereford breed."

This year's Golden Breeders are:

• Boettcher's Brookview Acres – Clarence and Maryellen Boettcher, Fairchild, Wis.

Clarence bought his first polled Hereford in 1967 and joined the Association in 1968. Butch and Maryellen were married in 1972 and raised four children: Tiffany, Brandon, Garritt, and Michael. All participated in 4-H, FFA, junior Hereford associations, graduated college with agriculture degrees, and still own Herefords originating from their junior projects. Their mission is to produce, "performance cattle with eye appeal," and strive to accomplish their goals by selecting structurally correct, functionally sound, cattle with balanced expected progeny differences (EPD) with the ability to generate profits for all segments of the beef industry.

• Simpson Polled Herefords – Mike and Becky Simpson, Redfield, Iowa

Mike and Becky got their start in the Hereford cattle business at a young age. Both had the great fortune to exhibit and be around several state and national champions. Mike was an employee of the American Polled Hereford Association (APHA). His most notable achievement was developing the National Junior Polled Heifer show and forum. While working at the APHA, he met his wife, Becky, who was a writer for APHA and Polled Hereford World. The Simpson herd has been developed with performance as the top priority. Their major focus is on calving ease, low birth weights and high growth traits. The Simpson herd is recognized as a Gold Whole Herd Total Performance Record (TPR) breeder and have had several Dams of Distinction in their bloodlines.

• Bill King, Moriarty, N.M.

Bill King started his Hereford herd in 1968 as a junior in high school with the purchase of three heifers from Marshall Sellman. Over the years he has grown his herd to more than 400 head of registered Hereford operation, along with an extensive Charolais and Angus seedstock herd. He sells 400 to 500 registered bulls annually, private treaty around the country and internationally.

He is a past president of the AHA board of directors, and currently is a member of the Legacy Foundation board. Bill has served the cattle industry on many other boards, including president of the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association, President of the NM Livestock Board, Executive board of the Texas Cattle Feeders Association, and NCBA Regional Vice President. In 2016 the US Secretary of Agriculture appointed Bill to the Cattlemen's Beef Board where he is still currently serving. Today he and his family continue the business and hope to stay in the cattle business for the next 100 years.

• Valley Creek Ranch – Scott and Judy McGee, Fairbury, Neb.

Located south Fairbury, Neb. Scott has been raising Herefords for as long as he can remember. 2018 marks 50 years that Valley Creek Ranch has been in the registered Hereford business. VCR has exhibited on the local, regional and national levels for many years. VCR is a family run operation that now spans five generations. The ranch utilizes AI, embryo transfer and welcomes visitors to stop by and view the breeding operation anytime.

• Morgan and Morgan Polled Hereford Farm, Alvaton, Ky.

Since the purchase of his first polled Hereford cow in 1952, Robert Morgan of Morgan & Morgan Polled Herefords, has continually raised quality purebred polled Herefords in south-central Kentucky. Throughout the years, he and his sons, Shannon and Nathan, competed in local, regional and statewide shows; raised Dams of Distinction recognized by the American Hereford Association, and marketed and sold thousands of head of polled Hereford cattle across Kentucky, Tennessee and several other states. Today's cow-calf operation– some 66 years later, consists exclusively still of nearly 200-head of purebred polled Herefords.

• McDonald Polled Hereford, Jane Lew, W.Va.

Mike McDonald, McDonald Polled Herefords, Jane Lew, W.Va., has been raising Herefords since he was 9 years old. His father William P. McDonald Jr and his grandfather Paul purchased the local late O.L.Allman Hereford operation in 1967. When they registered their first calf in 1968, the WPM prefix was born. Mike started showing 4-H Hereford steers later that year and has been active in the Hereford business for the last 50 years. The McDonald Family has always loved Hereford cattle and enjoys promoting them as a breed. Bill was active in helping get the WV Polled Hereford Association started in the late 60s. Today, Mike continues to help the association and serves on their Board of Directors. His most active support is assisting many local breeders to market their Hereford influenced calves and supporting the Certified Hereford Influence feeder calf sale in Stanford Ky by getting a pot load of calves each year for the last several years. Mike and his companion Becky's greatest love is helping the grand kids become involved in the Hereford business. From teaching them the everyday activities and duties of beef cattle farming, to helping them participate in the last five Junior National Hereford shows, they enjoy every moment.

• KLS Farm – Kevin and Kathy Stork, New Richmond, Wis.

Kevin started with his first Polled Hereford steer in 1965. He showed him in 1966 and sold him that fall for 25 cents per pound. Kevin's dad bought him two registered bred heifers and that was the start of the herd. In 1968 the APHA changed the A.I. rules and breeders could register 5 calves per year by A.I. They were afraid that A.I. would wreck the bull market. In 1973, they showed the grand champion bull at the Wisconsin and Minnesota state fairs. The Bull, Banner Diamond, elevated his show career by being a class winner in Denver with four Beartooth Ranch bulls in the class. That was the highlight of Kevin's early show career. Today they have 40 registered Polled Hereford cows and 30 Angus cows. They continue to A.I. for progress. Many things have changed, but good, productive, functional cows that are eye appealing are what they strive to achieve.