Herring Angus Ranch 18th Annual High Country Bull & Horse Sale
• TFP Rep: Matt Wznick
• Date: April 25, 2020
• Location: Herring Sale Barn, Encampment, Wyo.
• Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Support Local Journalism
Averages
• 28 Yearling Angus Bulls: $4411
• 22 Composite Bulls: $4511
• 7 Ranch Horses: $9107
ANGUS BULLS
• Lot 32 at $7500, DOB 4/3/19, HERRING LEGEND 817 x HOBART 765, Sold to Don Peterson, Buffalo, Wyo.
• Lot 35 at $7500, DOB 3/29/19, NEW GAME x MORGANS DIRECTION 233, Sold to Castle Peak Ranch, Walden, Colorado
COMPOSITE BULLS
• Lot 70 at $8500, DOB 3/31/19, BROKER x ANGUS 045, Sold to J Reverse J Cattle Co. & Phil Spencer, Morgan, Utah
• Lot 74 at $8000, DOB 3/27/19, BROKER x ANGUS 037, Sold to CHK Cattle, Saratoga, Wyo.
• High Selling Gelding was Lot 101 at $11,000, “Max” a 2010 AQHA BAY GELDING, REG# 5311293, He sold to Berger Ranches, Saratoga, Wyo.
Comments
The wind was blowing and the sun was shining for the 18th Annual Herring Angus Ranch “High Country Bull & Horse Sale.” A stout set of yearling Angus & Composite bulls along with a select offering of Ranch Geldings was offered to the buyers in the seats. Congratulations on a great sale! ❖
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Fence Post’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User