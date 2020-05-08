Herring Angus Ranch 18th Annual High Country Bull & Horse Sale | TheFencePost.com
Herring Angus Ranch 18th Annual High Country Bull & Horse Sale

Kal Herring visiting with a customer prior to the sale.
Photo by Matt Wznick

• TFP Rep: Matt Wznick

• Date: April 25, 2020

• Location: Herring Sale Barn, Encampment, Wyo.

• Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar


Averages

• 28 Yearling Angus Bulls: $4411

• 22 Composite Bulls: $4511

• 7 Ranch Horses: $9107

ANGUS BULLS

• Lot 32 at $7500, DOB 4/3/19, HERRING LEGEND 817 x HOBART 765, Sold to Don Peterson, Buffalo, Wyo.

• Lot 35 at $7500, DOB 3/29/19, NEW GAME x MORGANS DIRECTION 233, Sold to Castle Peak Ranch, Walden, Colorado

COMPOSITE BULLS

• Lot 70 at $8500, DOB 3/31/19, BROKER x ANGUS 045, Sold to J Reverse J Cattle Co. & Phil Spencer, Morgan, Utah

• Lot 74 at $8000, DOB 3/27/19, BROKER x ANGUS 037, Sold to CHK Cattle, Saratoga, Wyo.

• High Selling Gelding was Lot 101 at $11,000, “Max” a 2010 AQHA BAY GELDING, REG# 5311293, He sold to Berger Ranches, Saratoga, Wyo.

Comments

The wind was blowing and the sun was shining for the 18th Annual Herring Angus Ranch “High Country Bull & Horse Sale.” A stout set of yearling Angus & Composite bulls along with a select offering of Ranch Geldings was offered to the buyers in the seats. Congratulations on a great sale! ❖

