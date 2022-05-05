Herring Angus Ranch 20th Annual High Country Bull & Horse Sale

TFP Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: 04/23/2022

Location: At the ranch, Encampment, Wyo.

Auctioneer: Justin Stout

Averages

19 SimAngus Bulls Averaged $4421

23 Angus Bulls Averaged $3993

42 Total Bulls Average $4187

3 Broke Horses Averaged $10,833

SALE HIGHLIGHTS:

Lot 86 at $13,500, Composite Bull Sired by SOMETHING ABOUT MARY x ANGUS X CHAR Y39, 4/23/21, Sold to Jim & Shirley Miller-Encampment, Wyoming

Lot 68 at $8000, Composite Bull Sired by LOVER BOY x ANGUS 258, 4/14/21, Sold to Phil Spencer-Slaterville, Utah

Lot 47 at $7000, Angus Bull Sired by REMEDY 633 x HERRING L817 764, 4/2/21, Sold to CHK Cattle Co.-Saratoga, Wyoming

Lot 27 at $7000, Angus Bull Sired by TIMBERLINE x HERRING LEGEND 34 303, 3/14/21

High Selling Broke Horse

Lot 101 2016 AQHA Sorrel Gelding, WILLS POWERHOUSE JAY x FOUR THE MONEY GREY, Sold to Joe Campbell-Torrington, Wyoming

Comments

Old School Cowboy Kal Herring charged on through the challenging Wyoming spring weather and hosted the 20th Annual Herring Angus ‘High Country Bull & Horse Sale’ Saturday April 23, 2022, at the ranch near Encampment, Wyo. Herring Angus has a long history of raising and selling some of the highest quality high elevation cattle in the country. Congratulations on a great sale!