Herring Angus Ranch 20th Annual High Country Bull & Horse Sale
TFP Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: 04/23/2022
Location: At the ranch, Encampment, Wyo.
Auctioneer: Justin Stout
Averages
19 SimAngus Bulls Averaged $4421
23 Angus Bulls Averaged $3993
42 Total Bulls Average $4187
3 Broke Horses Averaged $10,833
SALE HIGHLIGHTS:
Lot 86 at $13,500, Composite Bull Sired by SOMETHING ABOUT MARY x ANGUS X CHAR Y39, 4/23/21, Sold to Jim & Shirley Miller-Encampment, Wyoming
Lot 68 at $8000, Composite Bull Sired by LOVER BOY x ANGUS 258, 4/14/21, Sold to Phil Spencer-Slaterville, Utah
Lot 47 at $7000, Angus Bull Sired by REMEDY 633 x HERRING L817 764, 4/2/21, Sold to CHK Cattle Co.-Saratoga, Wyoming
Lot 27 at $7000, Angus Bull Sired by TIMBERLINE x HERRING LEGEND 34 303, 3/14/21
High Selling Broke Horse
Lot 101 2016 AQHA Sorrel Gelding, WILLS POWERHOUSE JAY x FOUR THE MONEY GREY, Sold to Joe Campbell-Torrington, Wyoming
Comments
Old School Cowboy Kal Herring charged on through the challenging Wyoming spring weather and hosted the 20th Annual Herring Angus ‘High Country Bull & Horse Sale’ Saturday April 23, 2022, at the ranch near Encampment, Wyo. Herring Angus has a long history of raising and selling some of the highest quality high elevation cattle in the country. Congratulations on a great sale!
