 Herring Angus Ranch 21st Annual High Country Bull and Horse Sale | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Herring Angus Ranch 21st Annual High Country Bull and Horse Sale

News News |

Kal Herring and Justion Stout on the auction block.
SaleReport-RFP-050823
  • TFP Rep: Brady Williams
  • Date of Sale: 04/22/2023
  • Location: Herring Sale Barn, Encampment, Wyo.
  • Auctioneer: Justin Stout
  • Averages:
    29 Yearling Angus bulls $4,864 

    26 Yearling Sim-Angus bulls $5,096 

    6 Ranch horses $12,458
  • Comments:
    Top Angus bulls:
    Lot 19: 4/11/22 by Good Times; to Castle Peak Ranch, Walden, Colo., $14,000. 
    Lot 36: 3/25/22 by Circle L Gus; to Atkinson Land & Livestock, Garrett, Wyo., $11,000.
    Lot 49: 3/24/23 by Circle L Gus, to Big Creek Ranch, Encampment, Wyo., $9,000.
    Sim-Angus bulls: 
    Lot 88: 4/5/22 by Something About Mary; to Y Cross Ranch, Horse Creek, Wyo., $9,500.
    Lot 90: 3/19/22 by Dew North; to Y Cross Ranch, Horse Creek, Wyo., $8,500. 
    Lot 79: 3/22/22 by Dew North; to Y Cross Ranch, Horse Creek, Wyo., $8,250. 
    Ranch horse: 
    Cool Frosty, 2012 bay gelding by Cool Time to Shine x DD Frostys Peponita daughter of Trace of Frost; to Devin Conley, Loveland, Colo., $20,000.
Kal Herring and Justion Stout on the auction block.
SaleReport-RFP-050823
More Like This, Tap A Topic
news
Auctions
See more

[placeholder]