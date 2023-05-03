Herring Angus Ranch 21st Annual High Country Bull and Horse Sale
- TFP Rep: Brady Williams
- Date of Sale: 04/22/2023
- Location: Herring Sale Barn, Encampment, Wyo.
- Auctioneer: Justin Stout
- Averages:
29 Yearling Angus bulls $4,864
26 Yearling Sim-Angus bulls $5,096
6 Ranch horses $12,458
- Comments:
Top Angus bulls:
Lot 19: 4/11/22 by Good Times; to Castle Peak Ranch, Walden, Colo., $14,000.
Lot 36: 3/25/22 by Circle L Gus; to Atkinson Land & Livestock, Garrett, Wyo., $11,000.
Lot 49: 3/24/23 by Circle L Gus, to Big Creek Ranch, Encampment, Wyo., $9,000.
Sim-Angus bulls:
Lot 88: 4/5/22 by Something About Mary; to Y Cross Ranch, Horse Creek, Wyo., $9,500.
Lot 90: 3/19/22 by Dew North; to Y Cross Ranch, Horse Creek, Wyo., $8,500.
Lot 79: 3/22/22 by Dew North; to Y Cross Ranch, Horse Creek, Wyo., $8,250.
Ranch horse:
Cool Frosty, 2012 bay gelding by Cool Time to Shine x DD Frostys Peponita daughter of Trace of Frost; to Devin Conley, Loveland, Colo., $20,000.