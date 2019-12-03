Hershey cowboy is November Aggie

CJ Monheiser of Hershey was named Aggie of Month for November. Here, he works chute side processing cattle at the NCTA Farm.

Photo by D. Wellman photo

CURTIS, Neb. – Cattle feeding and livestock chores are among the internship and work duties for college student CJ Monheiser.

The Hershey, Neb., native is the Aggie of the Month at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis where he majors in livestock industry management.

Now a sophomore, Monheiser will graduate in May with an associate of applied science degree. A college internship this summer led him to Adams Land & Cattle in Broken Bow.

“I met their recruiter at our NCTA Career Fair a year ago and she told me about their summer internship,” Monheiser said. “I wanted to work in a backgrounding or feedlot setting, applied and got the internship. I really appreciated that opportunity to gain more experience.”

Monheiser applies that experience at the NCTA college farm crew, working five to 20 hours per week.

“I do anything that is related to the college farm, from feeding cows and doctoring cattle to fencing and simple tasks around the shop.”

His experiences during high school with work experience and 4-H involvement, the feed yard internship, and current work at NCTA have proven invaluable to our livestock operation, said interim dean Kelly Bruns.

“CJ’s skills and work ethic embody the caliber of student that NCTA prepares for the agricultural industry. We are fortunate to have so many students like CJ that are looking forward to joining our industry,” Bruns said.

Growing up on a small acreage near Hershey, Monheiser initially learned the ropes in cattle backgrounding. “I helped my uncle a lot,” says the Wallace High School graduate.

As an NCTA freshmen, Monheiser joined Collegiate Cattlemen. This year, Stock Dog Team drew his interest so he and his dog, Addie, competed at the Nebraska State Fair. Jenny, who he purchased as a pup, is in training now.

While his college focus is livestock industry management with a feedlot focus, he also is taking an equine industry management class this semester. Professors and NCTA staff appreciate his reliability.

“CJ is always willing to step in for anything we need him for with aspects of school work along with his job on the farm,” said Huntra Christensen, an assistant with the NCTA Ranch Horse Team.

He joined several students this fall in helping instructor Joslyn Beard and the university crew at the Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory process cattle.

The Aggie of the Month award recognizes student leadership, academics and campus involvement.