Hester sentenced in cattle shooting

A Larimer County man drove a side-by-side utility vehicle around his rural neighborhood last April, shooting eight head of cattle owned by two different neighbors. Last week, he had his day in court.

Michael Hester appeared in court last week and was convicted on three counts of animal cruelty and three counts of theft of agricultural animals and was sentenced to three years of supervised probation with mental health counseling in addition to the counseling he’s already receiving following the shooting. He was ordered to complete 240 hours of public service, serve 24 days of jail time in weekend programs, pay $27,691 in restitution, and ordered to use no drugs or alcohol unless accompanied with a prescription. Hester’s permanent record will reflect six Class 4 felonies.

Colorado Brand Commissioner Todd Inglee was present for the trial and said it was promising to hear the presiding judge exercise common sense based on the evidence and nature of the crimes, throwing cold water on some of the defense’s excuses for the shooting.

“Despite the fact that there were more felonies that he could have been convicted of, the fact that he pled guilty to the two biggest ones, animal cruelty and animal theft, I felt good that those two were held up,” Inglee said. “Much of the credit goes to local law enforcement, the sheriff’s office, Andrea Maxwell, the deputy who handled it and pushed it through. A big kudos to the sheriff’s office and the DA and deputy DA who took this on.”

OPEN TO CHARGES

According to the Larimer County District Attorney’s Office, Hester pled open to these charges meaning Judge Stephen Jouard had the full range of sentencing options for each count. For each class four felony in Colorado, the penalty range is two to six years in the Department of Corrections, three years of mandatory parole, and a fine ranging from $2,000-$500,000. These can be run concurrently or consecutively based on the Judge’s discretion. The prosecution recommended that Hester should serve some period of incarceration given the seriousness of his actions and the request from the victims, as well as honoring the agreement for Hester to pay in full the significant amount of restitution.

DA Gordon McLaughlin said several members of the community spoke on behalf of the prosecution and defense highlighting the contention that existed in the community surrounding this case. Many of those who spoke were ranchers with deep ties to the Larimer County community.

In handing down his sentence, Judge Jouard spoke of both the aggravating factors in this case as well as Hester’s remorse.

“Mr. Hester made several poor choices and took the law into his hands,” Jouard said. “But he has expressed extreme regret and appears to be genuinely remorseful. I must take each of those elements into consideration.”

The cattle killed included four bred cows, a yearling heifer, a herd bull, and two cows with calves at side. The cattle shot belonged to two neighbors, one who initially witnessed the shooting. The cattle, based on the week’s prior sale report at Sterling Livestock Commission Company, were potentially worth $2,500-2,800 for a bred cow and $3,000-3,500 for a cow calf pair. At the time, bulls were fetching about $150 per hundredweight.

“Livestock plays a vital role in the lives of many residents in the 8th Judicial District,” said District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin. “I am proud of the prosecution team for finding a resolution that holds Mr. Hester responsible for his crimes and ensures he will cover the cost of the damage he’s caused.”