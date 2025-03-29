Heuermann Lecture to focus on irrigation’s role in nutrition

Hunnicutt

Hunnicut

An April 29 Heuermann Lecture will focus on the theme of “Nourishing a Healthy Future: The Role of Irrigation in a Changing World.”

The free lecture, part of the 2025 Water for Food Global Conference and sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources , will be held 4:30-6 p.m. at the Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center, 2021 Transformation Drive, in Lincoln, Neb., and livestreamed online .

Sustainable, healthy diets are essential for improving human health. Irrigation plays an increasingly important role in supporting greater access to varied and nutritious diets, particularly by enabling the production and supply of fruits, vegetables and animal-source foods — key contributors in the affordability of healthy diets.

IRRIGATION AND HEALTHY DIETS

This presentation explores the key linkages between irrigation and healthy diets and highlights opportunities and challenges to improving irrigation’s role in nourishing a healthier future amid growing competition over water resources and other constraints.

Claudia Ringler , Ph.D., director of natural resources and resilience at the International Food Policy Research Institute, will deliver the keynote speech. A moderated panel will follow and include Abbie Raikes , Ph.D., director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Center for Global Health and Development; and Brandon Hunnicutt , a fifth-generation Nebraska farmer and chairman of the Nebraska Corn Board. Jesse Bell , Ph.D., director of water, climate and health at the Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute, will moderate the panel discussion.

The lecture is held in conjunction with the 2025 Water for Food Global Conference April 28-May 2, 2025, which will convene leading international experts and organizations in conversations focused on the theme “A Resilient Future: Water and Food for All.” The conference will explore innovative solutions for feeding a growing planet while conserving natural resources. The conference is organized by the Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute at the University of Nebraska and features three days of conference sessions, as well as off-site visits to working farms and research centers. Registration and more information are available atwaterforfood.nebraska.edu .

Heuermann Lectures are funded by a gift from B. Keith and Norma Heuermann of Phillips, Neb. The Heuermanns are longtime university supporters with a strong commitment to the state’s production agriculture, natural resources, rural areas and people.

Lectures are streamed live on the Heuermann Lecture Series website at https://heuermannlectures.unl.edu/ and air live on campus channel 4. Lectures are archived after the event and are later broadcast on NET2.

Bell Bell

Hunnicutt Hunnicut