Heuermann Lecture to focus on water management for food security

LINCOLN, Neb. – Mark Rosegrant, research fellow emeritus at the International Food Policy Research Institute, will discuss managing water and agriculture for sustainable food security during the next Heuermann Lecture on April 30.

The free lecture, sponsored by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln's Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, will be at 5 p.m. at the Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center, 2021 Transformation Drive.

With a doctorate in public policy from the University of Michigan, Rosegrant has extensive experience researching and analyzing policy related to agriculture, economic development and the world's future food security. He focuses on water resources and other issues that influence rural livelihoods and environmental sustainability. Rosegrant is the author or editor of 15 books and more than 100 refereed papers in agricultural economics, water resources and food-policy analysis. He has won numerous awards and is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association.

The lecture is in conjunction with the annual Water for Food Global Conference, which will convene leading international experts and organizations to discuss "Water for a Hungry World: Innovation in Water and Food Security," focusing on the next generation of research, smart technology, policy development and best practices that are achieving breakthroughs in this vitally important mission. The conference is organized by the Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute at the University of Nebraska.

Heuermann Lectures are funded by a gift from B. Keith and Norma Heuermann of Phillips. The Heuermanns are longtime university supporters with a strong commitment to Nebraska's production agriculture, natural resources, rural areas and people.

Lectures are streamed live at https://heuermannlectures.unl.edu and air live on campus channel 4. Lectures are archived after the event and are later broadcast on NET2.